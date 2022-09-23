The Jonesborough Board of Mayor and Aldermen will meet Wednesday to approve an increase in court costs for citations and changes to the town's building code on second reading.
The town will also hold a public hearing on both items, as well as another ordinance change, when they meet Sept. 28 at 6 p.m.
During its regular meeting on Sept. 12, the town approved a $65 increase in court costs for traffic citations and citations for municipal code violations, putting them slightly above the state average of $92.80. Once approved, court costs will cost $100, up from the $35 the town had charged since 2003 — second lowest in the state only to Morristown.
Currently, a ticket for somebody cited for driving more than 16 miles per hour above the speed limit would cost $117.50 in Jonesborough, compared to $248.50 for the same violation in Washington County. With the increased court costs, that same ticket would now cost somebody $182.50.
Tennessee caps the fine itself at $50, so the town felt increasing court costs for citations was the only way it could better cover the costs the town incurs by taking somebody to court.
“We’re hoping, more than anything, (the increase) deters people from speeding to begin with, and traffic violations,” Mayor Chuck Vest said after the Sept. 12 meeting. “We’ve got more and more traffic in Jonesborough, and we’ve got to make sure people obey the law.”
Also during the meeting, the town's board approved a change to its fee structure for developers, getting rid of fees for individual phases of a project such as plumbing fees, permit fees and mechanical fees and instead charging developers a flat fee of .55% of the cost of the project.
Vest said at the meeting earlier this month that Jonesborough has been “woefully undercharging” developers compared to other municipalities.
“It simplifies it for the developer, and it actually helps us recoup additional costs that we should have been recouping all along,” he said of the change.
Jonathan Roberts is a reporter and photographer for the Johnson City Press covering Health Care, Johnson City and Jonesborough. He is a member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, and has been with the Press since 2019.