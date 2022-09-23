Jonesborough Town Hall

Jonesborough Town Hall

 Jonathan Roberts/johnson city press

The Jonesborough Board of Mayor and Aldermen will meet Wednesday to approve an increase in court costs for citations and changes to the town's building code on second reading.

The town will also hold a public hearing on both items, as well as another ordinance change, when they meet Sept. 28 at 6 p.m. 

