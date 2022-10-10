Jackson Theatre

Officials are optimistic work on the Jackson Theatre will be completed in 2023.

 Johnson City Press

In a work session prior to their regular meeting on Monday, the Jonesborough Board of Mayor and Aldermen heard an update on two key projects — its school project and the long-running renovation to the Jackson Theatre and adjoining Stage Door building.

Both projects, the board was told, are expected to be completed by the end of next year. Longtime town administrator turned project manager Bob Browning briefed the board on the status of both projects in the roughly hour-and-a-half long work session.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

 

Tags

Recommended for you