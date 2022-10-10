In a work session prior to their regular meeting on Monday, the Jonesborough Board of Mayor and Aldermen heard an update on two key projects — its school project and the long-running renovation to the Jackson Theatre and adjoining Stage Door building.
Both projects, the board was told, are expected to be completed by the end of next year. Longtime town administrator turned project manager Bob Browning briefed the board on the status of both projects in the roughly hour-and-a-half long work session.
Though the school project has been slightly delayed — the town was originally hoping to open it before the start of the 2023-24 academic year — it’s expected to welcome students following winter break next year.
“The answer is yes, if you’re talking about November of 2023,” Browning said when asked if the project was expected to be completed in time. Browning said the Washington County school system is expecting to begin moving teachers and staff into the new facility in November.
Jonesborough Mayor Chuck Vest said expecting to be able to open the school prior to the next school year was likely going to be too much of a rush for everyone involved.
“I’m 100% confident we’ll be opening this during the holiday season next year,” Vest said.
While the projected cost for the school has gone up $10 million from its initial $32 million projection, Vest said they’ve been able to cut costs in some areas — savings he said they’ll reinvest into the school.
“We’ve shaved some costs off that we’re actually going to put back into the project and give additional features that we didn’t plan to,” Vest said. “The cost is not going to increase. If anything, we were fortunate to lock in the price when we did because interest rates at that point were 2.15%.
“We’d be looking at a much higher interest rate now and greater costs if we didn’t lock in the price.”
As for the Jackson Theatre and Stage Door renovations, a project that’s been wrought with delays since it began in 2017, there’s optimism it will also be completed by next year.
“At the end of the day, we’re building a structure that’s going to be here for eternity, we hope,” Vest said. “So, if we’ve got to wait six more months, another year or so to get it done right, we’re going to do that. It’s going to benefit the community for decades.”
Other business
During its regular meeting following the work session, the BMA approved a contract extension for Town Administrator Glenn Rosenoff. His contract will run through Oct. 31, 2025, with an annual salary of $135,000.
The board also approved the installation of a camera downtown with a 24-hour live feed that will allow the town to livestream events. The camera will likely be installed near the Corner Cup at 144 E. Main St.
Oct. 22, 2022, will be “Helen Conger Day” in Jonesborough, after the town issued a proclamation in honor of Conger’s 100th birthday, which passed on Oct. 9.
Jonesborough Police Sgt. Jeff White was named Employee of the Month for his actions responding to a fire at a downtown business last month.
White was also given a ceremonial key to the town.
Jonathan Roberts is a reporter and photographer for the Johnson City Press covering Health Care, Johnson City and Jonesborough. He is a member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, and has been with the Press since 2019.