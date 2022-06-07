At the behest of his coworkers last year, local bladesmith Jason Lowe decided to apply to be on the show “Forged in Fire.”

He didn’t think he’d ever hear back.

He was wrong.

About a month later, he got a phone call from an out-of-state phone number, thinking it was a telemarketer. It ended up being one of the casting agents for the show, who asked him to do a virtual interview the next week.

Shortly after that, he learned he was going to be a contestant on the show where bladesmiths compete in a three-round elimination contest to forge knives and swords to win $10,000.

“It was surreal because when you watch the show and stuff you’re like, ‘Oh wow, I’m actually going to be on the show’,” Lowe said.

An advanced emergency medical technician and rescue specialist with Washington County/Johnson City EMS by day, Lowe began bladesmithing about a decade ago — building on his lifelong interest in knives and swords. Lowe learned blacksmithing from a friend who created things like locks and hinges, and decided it piqued his interest enough to build his own forge at home.

“I built my first knife, and it turned out real good for my first knife,” Lowe said. “Then it just went from there: studying up, learning, studying different techniques, visiting different bladesmiths that are buddies, and now (we’re) 10 years later almost.”

Lowe is the second Jonesborough bladesmith to compete on the show this year, following his friend Brandon Franklin, who appeared on the program in January.

Lowe said he actually filmed his episode before Franklin did, but Franklin’s episode aired six months before his. Lowe said he filmed his episode about a year ago, but wasn’t able to tell anyone about his upcoming appearance until last week. That made for some interesting conversations for Lowe over the last year, who had to answer carefully when people would tell him he should try out for the show.

“Everybody would buy my work and the first thing they’d say is ‘Dude, you ought to try out for ‘Forged in Fire’,” Lowe said. “I would just have to say, ‘Yeah, maybe one day.’”

Lowe said being on the show gave him a different perspective on the competition, as he learned first-hand its much easier to make mistakes in the heat of the competition. By the end of the day, Lowe said, he was exhausted and ready to go home.

“Before I went on the show I’d be like, ‘Why did he not weld that first?’ Then when I got on the show, oh I found out,” Lowe said. “I did. I made a mistake on there that you’ll see Wednesday. I was like ‘What? I cannot believe I didn’t do that.’”

And while he competed in the show, Lowe said watching it for the first time will be a new experience because he didn’t know what the judges were saying or thinking or what other bladesmiths were doing during the competition.

“It’s kind of like, you feel like you’ve not been on it,” Lowe said. “I know it sounds stupid, but it does.”

Lowe’s episode will air on Wednesday, June 8 at 9 p.m. on the History Channel. If you’re interested in seeing Lowe’s work, you can find it on his website, tavernhillblades.com or on Instagram, @tavern_hill_blades.

“I don’t care about a knife sitting on a shelf, I just want to build a workhorse knife that everybody can use in different situations to, you know, stand the test of time,” Lowe said.