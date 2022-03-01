An important piece of local history is being brought back to life to address issues surrounding race in the modern day.
The Emancipator, which was founded in Jonesborough and is regarded as the nation’s first abolitionist newspaper, is being revived as an online publication to address modern day racial inequality.
The original Emancipator was published by Elihu Embree and was devoted to promoting the abolition of slavery. The paper began in 1820 and publication ended less than a year later after Embree’s death.
“You can look back at certain, not only poems, but paragraphs or themes from the original Emancipator and they really hold up today,” said Amber Payne one of The Emancipator’s co-editors-in-chief. “It’s really like a mirror.”
The Emancipator’s revival is a collaboration between Boston University’s Center for Antiracist Research and the Boston Globe, and was born from conversations between staff members from the two entities during the summer of 2020 following the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor and discussions around health care disparities amid the pandemic.
“People really were looking for a community conversation, understanding and context,” said Payne. “And that’s really what they learned from that conversation they held, and the teams at the Globe Opinion and the Center for Antiracist Research said, ‘Well, we’re both in Boston. There’s much more we can do here.’”
Payne and Deborah Douglas, The Emancipator’s other co-editor-in-chief, said that the new Emancipator will draw from the mission of the original Jonesborough publication.
“The original Emancipator was pro-abolition all day, every day, in the most radical way all the time,” Douglas said. “And so just the way they reframed the conversation, the national conversation on ending slavery at that time when it was founded in 1820, the new Emancipator is informed by that, because we want to amplify the quest to imagine an anti-racist future free of white supremacy and the kind of systems and policies and norms that white supremacy stands up.”
The Emancipator will feature editorial and social content in a variety of formats, including videos, poetry and comics, as well as community-based events, and Payne and Douglas said the publication will feature both journalists and scholars from a variety of backgrounds and voices.
“We see ourselves as a digital magazine, so really having an opportunity to do a range of content from a longer read to a shorter piece of sharp evidence-based commentary to analysis pieces or first-person as told by people from the community,” said Payne.
The goal of the publication, according to Douglas and Payne, is to cover communities based on their own visions for their lives and to tell more complete stories.
“Joy underlies our ethos, so as we’re aiming to unpack solutions to how systems are built and how policies and laws either move us forward or hold us back, we want to be able to pursue the goal of democracy in the fullness of what that is and what’s on the other side of that,” said Douglas. “We hope that is joy.”
The Emancipator currently has a monthly newsletter and will officially launch in the coming months. You can read the newsletter by typing bit.ly/3tkIoTk into your web browser.
A “Tennessee History for Kids” column that appeared in the Johnson City Press and which tells how a later Tennessee law barred publishing anti-slavery opinions can be accessed at bit.ly/3Iz5dsx.
Other resources include:
• A Johnson City Press story about Elihu Embree, bit.ly/3McI4OV.
• The Tennessee Encyclopedia’s entry on Embree, bit.ly/3HDv3ui.
• The African American Registry’s entry, bit.ly/3tiSSmc, which offers additional information and a different account of when Embree, a slaveholder, freed his slaves.
