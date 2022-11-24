Johnson County Christmas
Johnson County

MOUNTAIN CITY — Johnson County will be welcoming in the Christmas season during the first weekend in December with its annual Christmas Parade and lots of other activities.

Things will get started in a big way on Friday, Dec. 2, from 5-8 p.m. with Christmas on Main. This event is hosted by the Johnson County Chamber of Commerce and features the Christmas tree lighting and a special dedication in the memory of Danny Herman on the Johnson County Courthouse lawn at 6 p.m. There will be local vendors, special singing, a visit from Santa Claus and more.

Reporter

John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University

