MOUNTAIN CITY — Johnson County will be welcoming in the Christmas season during the first weekend in December with its annual Christmas Parade and lots of other activities.
Things will get started in a big way on Friday, Dec. 2, from 5-8 p.m. with Christmas on Main. This event is hosted by the Johnson County Chamber of Commerce and features the Christmas tree lighting and a special dedication in the memory of Danny Herman on the Johnson County Courthouse lawn at 6 p.m. There will be local vendors, special singing, a visit from Santa Claus and more.
There will be a Johnson County farmers market on Saturday Dec. 3, from 9 a.m. until noon at the Johnson County Welcome Center in the downstairs Activity Room, 716 S. Shady St.
Following the farmers market, there will be the Festival of Trees kickoff from 1-5 p.m. at the Johnson County Welcome Center. More than two dozen beautifully decorated trees will be on display. Admission is free and everyone is invited to vote for their favorite tree. The winners will receive cash prizes. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be visiting with children from 1-4 p.m. The event is presented by the Johnson County Historical Society. The Festival of Trees will continue through Dec. 22 with the winners announced Dec. 23.
Also on Dec. 3 at the Johnson County Welcome Center will be the Christmas Cookie Walk from 2-4 p.m. Everyone can enjoy special holiday cookies and beverages to celebrate the kickoff of Christmas in Johnson County. Authentic Appalachian cookies baked from scratch by Chef Travis Heath and the students from the Johnson County High School Culinary Arts Program will be available. The nut-free/gluten free cookies are baked by the 4-H team. There will be more delicious cookie confections from the Johnson County Historical Society members and volunteers. Guests will get to pick their favorites. The cost is $5 for a large cookie bag and $3 for a small cookie bag.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the Johnson County Historical Society and the Johnson County Museum.
The Johnson County Chamber of Commerce 2022 Christmas Parade — Christmas at the Movies will start at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3.