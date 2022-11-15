MOUNTAIN CITY — Johnson County citizens will be joining with the rest of the state this month in participating in the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s “No Trash November”. This is a rally involving groups from across the state who frequently volunteer to pick up litter on the state’s roads. These groups will participate in the statewide campaign by selecting a section in their community to clean up during November.
Johnson County leaders say “Johnson County has some of the most beautiful scenery in the State of Tennessee and we need the community's help in keeping it that way.” As part of Johnson County’s No Trash November Campaign, the leaders are asking Johnson Countians to "be a Litter Chick for a day and help us tidy up our neighborhoods, public places and roads.”
The Tennessee Department of Transportation said that in addition litter being an eyesore, litter on Tennessee’s roadways impacts public safety, the economy and the environment, and costs the state more than $23 million a year on pickup and prevention education.
The Johnson County leaders say “together, we can keep Johnson County beautiful for residents and visitors alike. Our Litter Pick-up Day is scheduled for Saturday, November 19. The Litter Chicks will provide bags and gloves to volunteers who will meet at 8:30 a.m. at the Dollar General on South Shady Street in Mountain City. From there, volunteers can choose an area in Johnson County from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.”