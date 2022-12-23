featured Johnson County emergency shelter announced. Johnson City Press Dec 23, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Johnson County Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MOUNTAIN CITY — The Johnson County Emergency Management Services has announced that a Red Cross shelter will be operating at First Christian Church, 401 W. Main St.Antioch Baptist Church is opening a warming shelter at their church for anyone who needs to get warm.Johnson County electric and road crews are out working hard to restore power and create more desirable road conditions.Facebook updates are at https://www.facebook.com/johnsonema.Try the Johnson City Press app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Emergency Shelter Johnson County Motor Vehicle Management Update Antioch Baptist Church Electric Recommended for you ON AIR