MOUNTAIN CITY — In a special called meeting on Thursday evening, the Johnson County Commission chose Timothy Hill to be the interim representative for the 3rd District of the Tennessee House of Representatives. Hill will replace Scotty Campbell, who recently resigned. Hill will serve until a representative is chosen in a special election for the district on Thursday, Aug. 3.
“I am grateful to the commissioners of Johnson County for their confidence in me. I am going to be focusing my energy on Johnson County and the 3rd District until the results of the election are known,” Hill said on Friday morning.
The qualification deadline to run in the special elections was Thursday, but candidates have until noon Monday to withdraw from the race. The candidates in the Republican Primary are Timothy Hill, Neal Kerney, Angie Stanley and Stacy Vaughan. There is one candidate in the Democratic Primary, Lori Love.
The gerrymandered district includes parts of the four most northeastern counties in the state: Johnson, Carter, Sullivan and Hawkins. The Tennessee Secretary of State said that because Campbell had been a resident of Johnson County, that county had the right to choose Campbell’s replacement to the House of Representatives.
The County Commission scheduled the special meeting for Thursday, following the deadline for candidates to submit qualifying petitions to the county election commissions. The Johnson County Mayor’s Office said the decision was made to submit the names to the commissioners of all five candidates who have qualified for the upcoming election.
All five of the candidates were invited to the meeting and were given eight minutes each to speak to the commissioners. All five took advantage of the opportunity. Following the remarks by the candidates, the floor was opened for nominations and Hill was the only candidate nominated. With only one candidate nominated, the commission then took a yea or nay vote on whether Hill should be the interim representative. Hill received 14 yea votes and one commissioner passed.
The spokesperson for the mayor’s office said it was felt it would be fair to provide all five of the candidates a chance to speak with the commissioners prior to the vote, no matter where in the sprawling district the candidate was from. “Johnson County is often left out when decisions are made, so we did not want to leave out any other county before we made our decision.”
Hill said had a chance to meet with the other candidates at the Johnson County Commission meeting and shook hands with them. On Friday, one of the candidates, Neal Kerney, pulled out of the race.
Hill is well known in the county. He previously represented the 3rd District for four terms, from Jan. 8, 2013 to Nov. 3, 2020. He stepped down to run for 1st Congressional District seat when Phil Roe retired in 2020. He was one of two brothers who served during that time. His brother Matthew Hill represented the 7th District.
While Hill has previously represented the county in Nashville, the other candidates in the June 22 Republican Primary, have previously campaigned in the county for state office. Kerney had previously ran for the 4th State Senate District. Stanley previously ran for the 3rd Representative District.