MOUNTAIN CITY — In a special called meeting on Thursday evening, the Johnson County Commission chose Timothy Hill to be the interim representative for the 3rd District of the Tennessee House of Representatives. Hill will replace Scotty Campbell, who recently resigned. Hill will serve until a representative is chosen in a special election for the district on Thursday, Aug. 3.

“I am grateful to the commissioners of Johnson County for their confidence in me. I am going to be focusing my energy on Johnson County and the 3rd District until the results of the election are known,” Hill said on Friday morning.

