Johnson City's Community Roundtable program, which aims to help build positive relationships between the city's police department and citizens, is set to return this week.
After a hiatus last year, the program returns with new meeting times and will continue to occur on the second Tuesday of the month. No meeting will be held in December, however.
“Community Roundtable provides an opportunity for our department and the citizens of Johnson City to gather together to learn more about police-related community issues and discuss potential resolutions,” Johnson City Police Chief Karl Turner said in a press release. “The time and location changes are a direct response to requests from community members who had schedule conflicts with the daytime hour. We hope the evenings on even months will allow those folks to join us more regularly.”
In odd number months (January, March, May, July, September and November) meetings will be held at the Langston Centre, 315 Elm St., from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. In even number months (February, April, June, August and October) meetings will be held in the Commission Chambers at the Municipal and Safety Building, 601 E. Main St., from 6 to 7:45 p.m.
Upcoming meeting topics include:
Jan. 12: Russ Jensen, Contact Ministries, will be speaking about local services offered to individuals in need.
Feb. 9: Sgt. Lorrie Goff, officer in charge of the Johnson City Police Department’s School Resource Officer Unit, will be speaking about the role of SROs in schools.
March 9: Representatives from Frontier Health will provide information about Turning Point, a facility that offers 24/7 access and care to individuals experiencing a non-medical psychiatric emergency or seeking assistance for treatment of a substance use disorder.