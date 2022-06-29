Johnson City officials and community stakeholders met with consultants on Wednesday for the first of two meetings this week to develop a master plan for Freedom Hall Civic Center — the first steps in a process that's expected to last several months.
Freedom Hall General Manager Mark Stone said since the city approved beer sales at the center, they've acquired more property such as the gymnasium and cafeteria from the school system, a necessity to allow alcohol to be sold there. Stone said that space has never been renovated since the facility opened in 1974, and that it needs to be planned for.
"Freedom Hall is kind of an old relic, but we are trying to revitalize it," Stone said.
Freedom Hall was built in 1974 as an entertainment venue and has been home to East Tennessee State University men's basketball team since 2014.
Convergence Design Founding Principal David Greusel said his firm, one of two contracted by the city to develop the master plan, was essentially on a fact-finding mission this week.
"We're going to be talking to a whole lot of people, a lot of different stakeholders in the community and exploring the building and also exploring the area a little bit to understand the competitive marketplace for public facilities, event facilities, meeting facilities and see if we can figure out how Freedom Hall fits into that network of spaces," Greusel said. "Sort of the next step in our process is to begin to try to figure out how it might be reconfigured to better suit the needs of the marketplace."
Greusel estimated the process will take about 20 weeks. The city will pay Convergence and Hunden Strategic Partners around $78,000 for their work.
Assistant City Manager Charlie Stahl said that while the city invested tens of millions to renovate the arena from 2010-2017, the areas occupied by the school system went untouched, including the cafeteria, swimming pool, gym, coaching offices and team rooms. Stahl said with the city experiencing such population growth that Freedom Hall will be a "major component of accommodating that growth as a venue for community events."
"I think it's just an exciting time," Stahl said. "Anytime the city commission is looking to invest in or re-invest in city facilities is obviously a great opportunity to explore potential uses, and that's the purpose of this master plan, to see how that can tie it all in."