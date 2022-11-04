For East Tennessee State University's Dr. Ted Olson, Friday was the culmination of years of work.
It was 2016 when Olson and other researchers from ETSU began digging into the history of bluegrass record label Rich-R-Tone Records, which was founded in Johnson City in 1946 — the same year historians believe the first bluegrass records were recorded in Nashville. On Friday, Olson was on hand as Johnson City and ETSU unveiled a state historical marker commemorating Rich-R-Tone Records near Founders Park, close to where it once stood.
"This is the important point at which the story becomes public," said Olson, a professor in ETSU's Department of Appalachian Studies.
Rich-R-Tone Records was founded in Johnson City by James Hobart Stanton, and the label issued the first recordings by bluegrass artists the Stanley Brothers and Wilma Lee and Stoney Cooper. It was the earliest record company based in East Tennessee.
"When people think of music and Tennessee, they automatically think of Memphis and Nashville, but today's event reminds us that Johnson City has played a significant role in the history of bluegrass, old-time country music, as well as other American musical traditions," said Dr. Ron Roach, chair of ETSU's Department of Appalachian Studies. "Our region of Appalachia has given many important gifts to the world, but none is more important than the gift of music, which has touched people all over the world."
Olson said the marker should be a point of pride for the city, which can now say it was home to one of the first bluegrass record labels in the world.
"It's inconceivable that the genre would have developed the way it did without James Hobart Stanton's work with Rich-R-Tone Records and the amazing artists that he signed to the label," said Olson, who is also fundraising money to release a box set of recordings from Hobart Stanton and his other music labels, such as Folk Star Records.
Johnson City Mayor Joe Wise read two proclamations on Friday, one honoring the Stanley Brothers and the other honoring Hobart Stanton.
"I just want to say thank you on behalf of our family," said Debbie Ward, who accepted the proclamation from the mayor honoring her grandfather, Hobart Stanton. Ward's father and Hobart Stanton's son, Chester Powell, died in September. Roach said Powell played a big role in making the historical marker happen.
"We're so proud, and I know my dad's looking down smiling about this," said Ward. "He was really proud of this, so thank you."
