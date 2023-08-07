featured Johnson City Transit to stop service early due to inclement weather forecast Staff Report Johnson City Press Aug 7, 2023 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Johnson City Transit will stop all service including evening job access at 3:15 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 7 due to the severe weather forecast.For additional information, contact Johnson City Transit at 423-929-7119. LATEST VIDEOS Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Meteorology Job Market Transportation Johnson City Press Follow Johnson City Press Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Latest News Barnett recognized as superintendent of the year In photos: Carter Family Memorial Festival celebrates 49 years McKinney Center to host Fall Open House Upcoming comedy show to benefit Restore Ukraine Region sees an uptick in reported COVID cases ETSU Health provider brings more equal access to medical breastfeeding assistance ON AIR Local Events