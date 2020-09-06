How can Johnson City better support the needs of children?
City officials are planning to find a detailed answer to that question.
Johnson City is getting ready to start the process of becoming a “child-friendly city,” a designation from the United Nations Children’s Fund that officials hope will allow the city to identify gaps in services and more deliberately incorporate the needs of children into its policy making.
During this process, Johnson City will enter into an agreement with UNICEF to apply for the designation, which will involve forming a management team, conducting a situational analysis to determine unmet needs for children and families, and creating a youth advisory council.
The situational analysis will examine services in five areas: Safety and inclusion, participation, access to services, safe and secure housing, and play and leisure. The city will provide $13,500 to produce the situational analysis and an action plan.
“It’s really a framework,” said Johnson City Mayor Jenny Brock. “It allows the city to look at itself and accept the fact that there are basic human rights for children and how they grow up.”
Brock said UNICEF initially started the initiative in developing countries, and the program is now making its way to the U.S. Johnson City, Brock said, would be one of a relatively small number of domestic cities that have signed up for the program.
Julia Turpin, Johnson City Public Library director, and Dr. David Wood, a professor of pediatrics at East Tennessee State University’s Quillen College of Medicine, have been integral parts of the effort to get the designation off the ground.
Turpin said the long-term goal is to ensure children in Johnson City will grow up to be successful, healthy adults.
“That’s the biggest tangible,” Turpin said. “Is that at the end in 20 years we have data that shows these initiatives have led to longer life-expectancy, higher income, higher levels of education, overall well-being for children.”
Turpin said local officials won’t know exactly what projects or initiatives the city should launch to accomplish that goal until they work through the application process, which is designed to help leaders develop a lay of the land.
“It’s a great process,” Wood said. “Over 3,000 cities over the world have used this framework to look at their services ... to see, ‘How can we take the resources that we have to make sure we care for kids optimally?’”
Sometimes, Wood said, the priorities of children can be lost in the process of drafting policy.
With youth input being a component of this initiative, Wood said public officials could benefit from the perspective of children and families.
“Older children 10 and older can give their perspective on how they feel about parks and recreation or streets and sidewalks or education,” Wood said. “There’s also an emphasis on marginalized groups.”
This program will be compatible with another undertaking from the city, Brock said: The early development instrument, a tool that maps educational performance at the kindergarten level in the city and county and identifies locations where services like transportation are absent.
“What we’re looking for is gaps,” Brock said of the process. “(The U.S.) is well advanced, but that doesn’t mean every child, every family has access for a number of reasons. It’s how we find out those things and try to break the barriers down so there’s equal access.”