Johnson City commissioners authorized the purchase of a $950,000 property on West Walnut Street on Thursday, property that could have mixed-use potential for the city as an anchor in the West Walnut Street corridor.
City officials learned that the property, at 420 W. Walnut St., was in foreclosure and jumped at the chance to purchase it because of the location on West Walnut with road frontage on four sides and its proximity to the Ashe Street Courthouse, which the city recently took ownership of from Washington County.
There is a business currently occupying the 22,520-square-foot building on the property, which will have six months to vacate as part of the purchase.
While the city said it didn’t have time to get the property fully appraised, it received a broker price opinion — a real estate professional’s opinion of the property’s worth — which valued it at $995,000 and expected the property would sell for between $925,000 and $950,000. The seller requested that the city close on the property by July 15.
“This is a great piece of property to be getting, especially in light of the Ashe Street Courthouse project,” Mayor Joe Wise said during the meeting.
City Manager Cathy Ball said the city doesn’t yet have plans for how it might use the property, but said it will be looking for a mixed-use development that checks as many boxes as possible — and noting a major need for parking in and around downtown.
Jonathan Roberts is a reporter and photographer for the Johnson City Press covering Health Care, Johnson City and Jonesborough. He is a member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, and has been with the Press since 2019.