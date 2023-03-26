Two new recreational options are in the works in Johnson City in the form of a dog park and a bicycle pump track at the corner of Legion Street and East State of Franklin Road.

American Ramp Company is to design the bike track, while Barge Design Solutions will design the dog park.

Sarah Owens is a recent graduate of Milligan University and a native of Alabaster, Ala.. She earned a bachelors degree in communications. She has a passion for traveling and animals and an interest in international cultures.

