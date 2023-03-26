Two new recreational options are in the works in Johnson City in the form of a dog park and a bicycle pump track at the corner of Legion Street and East State of Franklin Road.
American Ramp Company is to design the bike track, while Barge Design Solutions will design the dog park.
The cost of building both the park and track was estimated to be around $300,00 each. The Boyd Foundation will cover $100,000 for the dog park through their Dog Park Dash grant, and an anonymous donor also pledged $100,000 toward the dog park.
Commissioners also reallocated $200,000 to the park as a result of improvements at Knob Creek and State of Franklin roads coming in $300,000 under budget. The remaining $100,000 left over was budgeted for a different road project at the intersection of East Highland Road and South Roan Street.
Funds for the pump track are also being raised by the Rotary Clubs of Johnson City and Elizabethton. Donors can choose to donate sums between $500 and $100,000 to have their names on signs or on the donor wall. Smaller donations are also accepted by checks made payable to the Rotary Foundation of Johnson City. They can be mailed to PO Box 1187, Johnson City, TN 37605.
Sarah Owens is a recent graduate of Milligan University and a native of Alabaster, Ala.. She earned a bachelors degree in communications. She has a passion for traveling and animals and an interest in international cultures.