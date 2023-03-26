Autumn leaves
The city of Johnson City will begin its annual spring leaf collection Monday, April 3.

In a change from previous years, city crews will be doing a one-time collection through the city, and residents are asked to have all leaves piled behind the curb (not in front of the curb or on the street) no later than 7 a.m. on April 3 to ensure pickup.

