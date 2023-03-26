The city of Johnson City will begin its annual spring leaf collection Monday, April 3.
In a change from previous years, city crews will be doing a one-time collection through the city, and residents are asked to have all leaves piled behind the curb (not in front of the curb or on the street) no later than 7 a.m. on April 3 to ensure pickup.
Residents are asked not to bag leaves. All leaf piles should be free of trash, debris and limbs or they will not be collected. Leaves will not be collected in alleys.
As a reminder, brush collection takes place year-round but may be altered due to leaf collection. The city defines brush as: tree trimmings, shrubbery (with no roots), limbs, etc., generated by routine maintenance of a property by the homeowner. Here are some collection guidelines to help homeowners as they clear brush and prepare for spring yard work:
· Brush piles must not exceed 10-foot lengths, must be piled straight and placed behind or on the curb for collection. Do not place brush on center medians or islands.
· Do not place brush next to objects such as fences, guy wires, and poles or under trees. Equipment is restricted in those areas.
· Brush may not be mixed with other debris. Brush mixed with leaves, grass, lumber, dirt, rock, concrete, building materials or other debris will not be collected until properly separated.
Anyone hired to trim or remove trees, shrubs, etc., is required to remove the resulting brush from the property. Failure to do so may result in a court citation.