Residents could see a total of four murals go up this summer in various spots around Johnson City.
The Johnson City Public Art Committee is seeking artist qualifications for two murals: One at Legion Street and the other on the side of the fire station located at 800 W. Main St.
The artwork on Legion Street will stretch across a brick wall at the road's intersection with East State of Franklin Road. The project budget is $22,000 for a painted mural or $31,500 for a painted mural that incorporates mosaic elements. Three finalists will each receive an honorarium of $500 to develop a design, which they will present to a selection committee.
Cole Hendrix, chair of the Johnson City Public Art Mural Committee, said the project will be fairly accessible because the wall is low enough to make specialized equipment like bucket or scissor lifts unnecessary. She said the city plans to resurface and repair the wall.
The project budget for murals on the fire station at West Main Street and University Parkway, which will go on two of the building's walls, is $29,500. That also contains an honorarium for three finalists.
Neither project has a defined theme and artists can present alternatives, but the committee has provided several keywords that can serve as inspiration for applications.
Being a short distance from the Memorial Park Community Center, the Tannery Knobs Mountain Bike Park and a pool, the committee has suggested "play, summertime and quench" as potential themes for the mural on Legion Street.
Suggested themes for the project on University Parkway are "resilience, growth and transformation," which ties into the mural's placement on a fire station and the site's proximity to Topper Academy.
The city is still working out precise dates, but officials anticipate the submission deadline will be near the end of March. Artists interested in applying can visit the Johnson City Public Art website, jcpublicart.com, for more information.
These murals will be among a series of similar projects the Public Art Committee has recently commissioned.
The city has hired a Massachusetts painter, Felipe Ortiz, to produce a series of murals under the Interstate 26 overpass on North Roan Street, and a selection committee has chosen semi-finalists for another project on Commerce Street in downtown Johnson City.
Hendrix said murals make a big impact on passersby, and although they have to be maintained, can be a cost-effective style of public art.
She noted that the committee doesn't normally see this many projects in such a short period of time. The project on North Roan Street required approval from the Tennessee Department of Transportation, and the mural on Commerce Street was delayed by the pandemic.
Although the timing ended up being serendipitous, Hendrix hopes the project schedules have some overlap.
"I think it could be really nice to have a group of artists working at the same time both as a resource for our young artists in the community and for the momentum it creates," she said.