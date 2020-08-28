Johnson City Schools students will return to in-person classes Monday after months of school closures and full-remote learning during the pandemic.
About 2,600 out of 8,000 district students have opted to continue virtual learning, a choice offered by the district for parents who wanted their students to learn from home.
Superintendent Steve Barnett said parents, students and teachers gearing up for in-person learning are excited about the upcoming school year.
That excitement is mixed with anxiety, according to Barnett.
“I’d rather we have a little bit of that concern, because I think it will lend itself to people following procedures,” he said. “I’d rather be that way than just being cavalier about it.”
According to district guidelines, desks in classrooms will be arranged with as much space between them as possible to maintain physical distancing.
“We’ve got our seating set up in such a way that students are spread out,” Barnett said. “In cafeterias, they’ve increased the number of lunch periods we have in our schools.”
Students and teachers will be required to wear masks that cover the mouth and nose, use physical barriers and distance approximately six feet apart. Appropriate masks will be provided for any student, teacher or staff member when necessary.
Barnett emphasized that mask policies under the Washington County mandate are a requirement, not a suggestion.
“When we worked through our plan with the Tennessee Department of Health, that was one of the things that were strongly recommended to help cut down on the spread of COVID-19,” Barnett said.
Large assemblies will be discontinued. Assemblies of 50 or fewer students at a time are discouraged but allowed as long as masks are used.
Liberty Bell Middle School and Science Hill High School will resume with a mix of remote and in-person learning to minimize traffic in their facilities.
“We’ll hopefully move to a situation where our students in those grade levels are also in-person,” he said, adding that the timetable is yet to be determined.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does not expect school COVID-19 testing of students. Parents have been told to give students temperature screenings and monitor potential symptoms of COVID-19.
Students who fall ill at school will be kept in isolation with a surgical mask in place until they can be transported off-campus. They will then be transported by a parent, guardian or ambulance for off-site testing.
If a student tests positive, district guidelines state that “immediate efforts will be made to identify any close contacts” to decide if contacts need to quarantine themselves with the help of health department guidance.
The district will continue routine cleaning of facilities to prevent the spread of the virus. After a positive test, the classroom or areas exposed will be closed until cleaning and disinfection. If large areas of the school were exposed to the person, short-term dismissals of two to five days could be required.
Buses will be wiped down with either an “EPA-approved disinfectant or diluted bleach solution” before and after every ride.
With fewer students opting for in-person learning, the district will stagger the unloading and loading of buses to minimize mixing groups of students.
As with classroom cohorts, Barnett said it’s important to keep students in the same groups to make contact tracing easier if needed.
“We’re going to try to have no more than two to a seat and to try to keep those kids together,” he said. “A lot of that has to do with if we have to do contact tracing, so we know where they have been and how long they’ve been there...”
In July, local school districts outlined plans that said schools could close if the Department of Health records an average of 11 or more new cases per 100,000 Washington County residents within two weeks.
It originally appeared that plans were largely built upon that threshold, but Johnson City Schools Supervisor of Safety Greg Wallace said the “Tennessee Department of Health has always advised against using a single metric” for school plans.
“The Epi Curve data was the best available data we had when we began developing our plan, with the number +11 demonstrating community spread,” he said in an emailed statement, adding that the metric was originally used to provide extra precautions for nursing homes.
“Since that time, with the goal of using more than one metric, we have been directed to use the White House Coronavirus Task Force maps that use a color code of white, yellow or red based on two factors — percent of positive rates and the number of cases per 100,000. That data is updated weekly. We are currently in the white category, which is the least severe,” he continued. “In addition to that, we continue to watch the Epi Curve number as an additional factor and are encouraged that those numbers are trending downward.”