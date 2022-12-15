Many Mental Health Clinics

Science Hill Counselor Seth Douglas talks with a student in one of Johnson City Schools’ Many Mental Health Clinics.

 AMBER BROPHY/JOHNSON CITY PRESS

Student mental health has been a priority for Johnson City Schools for nearly 13 years, and the administration is constantly looking to find new ways to improve and expand the support offered to students.

Dr. Greg Wallace, Johnson City Schools’ supervisor of Safety and Mental Health, said the schools first started realizing the need for mental health support in 2009 when they were awarded a grant from the Safe Schools and Healthy Students Initiative (SSHSI). Before then, he said, the schools had a fairly limited partnership with Frontier Health, but after seeing the students’ response, the schools have since invested a great deal of time and money into providing resources for mental health.

