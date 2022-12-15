Student mental health has been a priority for Johnson City Schools for nearly 13 years, and the administration is constantly looking to find new ways to improve and expand the support offered to students.
Dr. Greg Wallace, Johnson City Schools’ supervisor of Safety and Mental Health, said the schools first started realizing the need for mental health support in 2009 when they were awarded a grant from the Safe Schools and Healthy Students Initiative (SSHSI). Before then, he said, the schools had a fairly limited partnership with Frontier Health, but after seeing the students’ response, the schools have since invested a great deal of time and money into providing resources for mental health.
“Before that we had never really tracked it,” said Wallace, “but we were seeing that our numbers were pretty on par with national numbers. About 20% of our kids were seeking out that individual support that we were providing. So it was just a real eye-opening thing for us to see.”
The SSHSI awarded federal grant money to 20 schools across the United States, enabling them to offer more mental health and safety resources to students as an effort to prevent devastating school shootings. When they received these funds, Johnson City Schools used them to not only increase the number of Student Resource Officers in schools but also to create the Many Mental Health Clinics and the HEROES program.
“I think if I was 100% honest, when we started this we had no idea what we were starting,” said Wallace. “I think I probably thought of it more from the traditional safety umbrella, more about mitigating factors in case an event happened … and then what we saw was that the real value in our program was being able to provide that additional support to school counselors … and providing case management and support for families.”
Johnson City Schools established the Many Mental Health Clinics throughout the district in partnership with Frontier Health. Through this partnership, Frontier health has provided master level therapists and case managers to each school in the district. These therapists are able to assist students with counseling, medication management during the school day and diagnosis and management of mental illnesses.
“I feel very fortunate to have such a good partner as Frontier Health,” said Wallace.
After the federal grant from the SSHSI ran out, and Johnson City Schools saw the positive impact that the Many Mental Health Clinics Program had on students, they worked with community partners to find a way to sustain the program.
Wallace said that this decision “was really a combination of our school board and the City Commission saying, ‘Wow this has been a great program. We can’t afford to give this up.’ ”
In 2013, when the SSHSI grant ran out, Johnson City Schools partnered with city police, Frontier Health and city officials to create the Heroes Grant program to self-sustain the Many Mental Health Clinics — to their knowledge, making them the first district in the state to do so. Each entity involved saw the need and rose to the occasion to make sure students continued to receive the support they needed.
With the Many Mental Health Clinics, Johnson City Schools have continued to be able to reach out to students in need of mental health support. Having therapists from Frontier Health in the schools helps to streamline the process for getting students the help they need, whether it be struggles with suicidal ideation, anxiety, depression, Oppositional Defiance Disorder, Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, drug counseling or any other number of services that fall under the counseling umbrella.
“It’s been an evolution … as we got better and really looked at data and ways to think about how we can be better serving students, we’ve continued to improve,” said Wallace.
Wallace shared that the program has also needed to evolve over the years to combat the various stressors and issues impacting teen mental health. Notably, Wallace said the schools have seen increases in anxiety and social isolation following the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. This has caused the schools to adjust some of the supports they offer.
“Even though it’s a very valuable program, it’s one that we constantly have to evaluate and make sure that we’re doing the best we can to support it,” he said.
While Johnson City Schools have put a great deal of effort into their mental health support programs, there is still only so much that they can do to help students. Wallace noted that for Science Hill, a high school serving nearly 2,300 students, 20% of the student population is 460 kids — a number that is still too great for the school’s seven counselors to reach every week during the school day.
To combat this, the schools make an effort to utilize academic and guidance counselors as another channel of support for students. Since every high school student interacts with a counselor throughout their time at Science Hill, this is an effective way to make sure students know about the mental health resources that the school offers. Through discussions with teachers and counselors, the schools try to make sure that students with significant mental health needs are identified and supported as best as possible.
“As much as we try to promote it and we put it out through Canvas and things like that, we know there’s still a lot of kids that are unaware of it if it’s new to them,” said Wallace.
He said that in many ways, students are integral to the success of the Many Mental Health Clinics, both by providing feedback and spreading the word to their peers.
“Removing the stigma (around mental health) is important, and we try to hit that in a lot of different ways. But to be honest, I think the most important way to do that is kids talking to other kids about their progress or the fact that therapy is helpful and confidential,” he said. “We’re always going to be on the outside trying to push in to students, but the most effective way is for students to kind of mentor and push out those positive messages amongst themselves.”
With the constant growth and improvement of the Many Mental Health Clinics program, the sustainment of the Heroes Grant, the implementation of tools like the STOPit app which was announced early last month and more, Johnson City Schools have demonstrated an ongoing investment in the mental health of students.
“We talk about expecting the best for Johnson City Schools,” said Wallace, “and part of that is that students can’t perform at their best if we don’t provide for them every opportunity we can, and a part of that is mental health support.”
