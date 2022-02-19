The Johnson City Salvation Army is raising funds to renovate and expand its homeless shelter on Ashe Street.
The $1.9 million renovation project will include new paint and flooring, a new HVAC system, extensive updates to the dorms and shower facilities and more.
“Our shelter is 31 years old,” said Johnson City Salvation Army Capt. Antwann Yocum. “Anyone who walks into the shelter will quickly see the age of the facility.”
The project will also include an addition of 15 beds. Yocum said that the additional beds will be used to support veterans who are in need of emergency shelter.
“Fifteen is the magic number because our (Veterans Affairs) program is approved for 15 beds, and what that means is at any given time the Veterans Affairs office will support us in working with 15 veterans simultaneously — men or women,” Yocum said.
The Johnson City Salvation Army has already received a $750,000 grant toward the renovation project from the VA office, and Yocum said he is hopeful the organization will be able to get the rest from local municipalities and community support.
While the Johnson City Salvation Army is working on raising the funds for the veteran’s addition to the shelter, it currently provides transitional housing for homeless veterans who are experiencing a crisis. A case manager works closely with the veteran for six months to a year to help them transition into permanent housing.
“The main goal is to help them to find financial stability — be it through navigating the financial resources provided to veterans or be it helping them to budget the resources they already have,” said Yocum.
The Johnson City Salvation Army also provides emergency housing in its homeless shelter for anyone in need. Yocum said in the past two years, the organization has helped 38 people find permanent housing.
The Salvation Army also provides meals to those staying in the shelter, and provides those who aren’t living in the shelter but are struggling with utility, rent or mortgage payment assistance.
Yocum said the Salvation Army is able to provide these services in part thanks to community support through fundraisers such as the Red Kettle Campaign and the Souper Bowl for the Hungry event.
“We’re just so thankful for such a wonderful community who supports us, the many corporate sponsors, the many individual donors and we just want everybody to know that we are thankful and appreciate the support and are always open to dialogue,” Yocum said.
