Kingsport’s Hosiery Mill joins Ashe Street, four others on national register
Johnson City’s former Ashe Street Courthouse has secured a spot on the National Register of Historic Places.
The building, which was first known as the the Johnson City Postal Savings Bank and Post Office in 1910, later became a county courthouse and for 30 years housed the Washington County 911 Emergency Communications District.
The building has been vacant since 911 moved to its new location in Boones Creek in late 2017. Unless county officials find a new public use for the former post office, its ownership reverts back to the federal government.
Gov. Bill Lee has placed a $5 million grant in the state budget for future renovations to the former courthouse.
The Ashe Street Courthouse’s Beaux-arts architecture was a popular style for government buildings constructed in this country between the 1890s and the 1920s. The building served as the city’s post office until 1938.
The building was one of six sites named to the national list of cultural resources worthy of preservation, The Tennessee Historical Commission said Friday in a news release.
One of those sites was the Kingsport Hosiery Mills business complex, a three-acre site at the Press/Clinchfield intersection. The complex includes:
• The original four-story hosiery mill (built in 1917)
• A 50,000 square foot cinder block addition (built in 1956 by Dobyns-Taylor for the Kingsport Press to use as warehouse space).
• The adjacent, smaller space where Tobacco Road has operated for 28 years.
The property has been in the Taylor family since 1945.
Also named to the register were Millennium Manor, a granite, concrete and marble home built between 1938 and 1946 in Alcoa; Mt. Olive Cemetery, a historic African American burial site dating back to 1817 in Clarksville; First Avenue Methodist Episcopal Church, a Gothic Revival-style church built in 1887 in Dayton; and the Hughes House, a transitional Queen Anne-Stick style house built in 1892 in Clifton.