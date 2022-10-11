Proposed Johnson City Flag

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation on Tuesday announced 12 grants totaling $34.5 million from the state’s American Rescue Plan fund, part of which TDEC is administering in the form of water, wastewater, and stormwater infrastructure grants.

Johnson City is among the grant recipients, receiving $7,817,569.

