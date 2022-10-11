NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation on Tuesday announced 12 grants totaling $34.5 million from the state’s American Rescue Plan fund, part of which TDEC is administering in the form of water, wastewater, and stormwater infrastructure grants.
Johnson City is among the grant recipients, receiving $7,817,569.
According to TDEC, Johnson City will leverage an existing State Revolving Fund loan with ARP grant dollars to extend the upgrades to its “aging and failing wastewater system.”
This grant will help replace 21,000 linear feet of main collection lines all the way from downtown Johnson City to the treatment plant. Combing ARP and SRF funding sources is allowing Johnson City to make significant wastewater improvements.
TDEC said the grants announced Tuesday follow the announcement of six grants totaling $37,910,909 from the ARP in August, bringing the total rewarded by TDEC thus far to $72.4 million. The grants announced Tuesday include one collaborative grant and 11 non-collaborative grants for drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater infrastructure planning, design, and construction.
Tennessee received $3.725 billion from the ARP, and the state’s Financial Stimulus Accountability Group dedicated $1.35 billion of those funds to TDEC to support water projects in communities throughout Tennessee. Of the $1.35 billion, approximately $1 billion was designated for non-competitive formula-based grants offered to counties and eligible cities. The remaining funds will go to state-initiated projects and competitive grants.
In addition to Johnson City, grants announced Tuesday are for Sumner County, Farragut, White House, Lewisburg, Rutherford County, Metro Lynchburg Moore County, Germantown, Millington, Loudon, Livingston, and Mitchellville.
“These grants will address important water infrastructure needs across our state, especially in disadvantaged communities,” Gov. Bill Lee said. “We commend communities who have gone through the application process, and we look forward to the substantial improvements the grants will bring.”
“More than ever, infrastructure is critically important to our local communities,” said Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, R-Oak Ridge. “This money will allow cities and towns to address deficiencies and make improvements that will pay dividends not just in the present but in the years to come as well. I greatly appreciate the work of the governor and my colleagues on the Fiscal Accountability Group for their work in making sure these funds were spent appropriately and efficiently.”
“We continue experiencing considerable growth across the state, and many of our communities require additional resources to address their evolving needs,” said Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville. “These grants will play a major role in ensuring cities and towns have access to infrastructure solutions that will enable them to continue thriving so Tennessee remains a preferred destination for both businesses and families.”
“We are grateful to the local applicants, and we anticipate excellent results from these grants,” said TDEC Commissioner David Salyers. “This shows that Tennessee recognizes the need for improved water infrastructure and is committed to helping communities meet that need.”