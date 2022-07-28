The Wall Street Journal/Realtor.com Emerging Housing Markets Index was released on Tuesday, and Johnson City was ranked third out of 300 metropolitan areas in the United States for solid economics, amenities, lifestyle options and home purchasing.
“With inflation at a 41-year high, mortgage rates at levels not seen in over a decade, and both home prices and rents at record highs, Americans are feeling rising financial strains this summer, which are reverberating through housing markets,” the report said. “Within a macro environment characterized by increased volatility, real estate fundamentals are shifting away from the overheated conditions of 2021.”
Johnson City’s metropolitan statistical area (MSA) has a population of 204,540 people with only a 3.1% unemployment rate. The median list price for a home in June of this year was $350,000.
“I think even before the pandemic, folks were moving here from different parts of the country, because they were starting to discover what Johnson City has to offer,” said Johnson City’s Interim Director of Planning and Development Services Dave McClelland, “including outdoor recreation, low cost of living, great educational system, great medical community. You know, the low crime rate. So all these things are important.”
McClelland said that while Johnson City was seeing growth before COVID-19, the flexible work opportunities sparked by the pandemic allowed even more people to move to the area. They especially saw a higher number of people moving from places like California, Florida and New York.
The city has seen an increase in new developments and construction rates according to McClelland, and they are planning for continued growth and will adapt programs as needed.
“We’re trying our best to anticipate growth. And then ... if we need to pull back on any of those efforts, we can, but we would like to think that it’s going to continue,” said McClelland. “We want to make sure as these decisions are being made, that we’re not simply trying to be reactive. We want to make sure that we’re proactive.”
To view more information on the Wall Street Journal/Realtor.com Emerging Housing Markets Index, please visit Iconbit.ly/3zdaO4v.
Sarah Owens is a recent graduate of Milligan University and a native of Alabaster, Ala.. She earned a bachelors degree in communications. She has a passion for traveling and animals and an interest in international cultures.