Johnson City offers a wide variety of reasons for people to move to the area, including outdoor amenities and a local university.

The Wall Street Journal/Realtor.com Emerging Housing Markets Index was released on Tuesday, and Johnson City was ranked third out of 300 metropolitan areas in the United States for solid economics, amenities, lifestyle options and home purchasing.

“With inflation at a 41-year high, mortgage rates at levels not seen in over a decade, and both home prices and rents at record highs, Americans are feeling rising financial strains this summer, which are reverberating through housing markets,” the report said. “Within a macro environment characterized by increased volatility, real estate fundamentals are shifting away from the overheated conditions of 2021.”

