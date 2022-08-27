The Johnson City Press won 19 awards, including six first-places, in the Tennessee Press Association’s 2022 newspaper contest Friday in Nashville.
Newspapers from all over the state submitted their best content from 2021, from stories and photographs to headlines and websites, to compete in categories against other outlets in similar circulation size groups.
The Press’ in-depth series highlighting the issue of homelessness in the region, “Living in the Shadows,” won in the Best News Reporting category. Reporters David Floyd, Becky Campbell, Kayla Hackney, Robert Houk and Jonathan Roberts all contributed to the effort.
Judges noted the Press’ “impactful stories” covering the COVID-19 pandemic were “can’t-miss reporting for local readers.” The Press won first-place awards for both Coronavirus Features Coverage and Coronavirus News Coverage.
Joe Avento racked up another win for Best Personal Humor Column, writing about the capers of his loveable bloodhound, Daisy Duke.
The Press’ writing about the people and places in the community also topped the Local Features category.
Page designers Brian Reese, Jason Bullard, Robert Pierce and John Stout were commended, especially for front page designs, in the newspaper’s win for Makeup and Appearance.
The Kingsport Times News, the Press’ sister paper, had an impressive showing at the state contest too, winning 21 awards, including seven firsts and General Excellence in its division.
The annual contest was cosponsored by the University of Tennessee.