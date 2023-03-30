The Johnson City Press is moving to a new location on Walnut Street in downtown Johnson City.
After almost 90 years at our current location on West Main Street, the newspaper will move to 105 E. Walnut St. We’ll be open for business at this new location Monday morning at 8 a.m. The business phone number, 423-929-3111, will stay the same.
"We're excited to move into an updated and modern building, but also sad to move out of a historic building with so many memories,” said Allen Rau, the chief executive officer of Six Rivers Media, which owns the Press and five other news organizations in Northeast Tennessee.
“Our transformation into a modern media company will require some difficult decisions and this is one. We're building for a sustainable future here in the community and this move will help that.”
The Johnson City Press will close at 2 p.m. Friday to begin the process of moving to the Walnut Street location.
Rau said the company has no plans as yet for property at 204 W. Main St.
“We're keeping our options open," he said.
Six Rivers Media is a locally owned and operated company that produces the Johnson City Press, the Kingsport Times News, the Jonesborough Herald and Tribune, the Erwin Record, the Mountain City Tomahawk and Bristol Now.
Each of the newspapers also operates news websites and social media platforms.