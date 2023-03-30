The Johnson City Press is moving to a new location on Walnut Street in downtown Johnson City.

After almost 90 years at our current location on West Main Street, the newspaper will move to 105 E. Walnut St. We’ll be open for business at this new location Monday morning at 8 a.m. The business phone number, 423-929-3111, will stay the same.

