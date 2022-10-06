Johnson City is the fastest-growing municipality in the Tri Cities, and city officials anticipate significant growth in the coming years.
Are we ready for it?
Can our roads handle more traffic? Do we have enough housing for new families and classroom space for children?
Is our city utility system equipped to handle more users? Are our recreation facilities and health care systems adequate?
These are among the questions the Johnson City Press will answer with an investigative series we’re calling Growing Pains.
In the coming weeks, we will delve deeply into this issue to provide you with the information you need as the city tackles this challenge.
The Johnson City Press needs your help to undertake this important project. We are working with the 2022 Local News Fund, a program administered by the Local Media Foundation, to raise money to help underwrite some of the staffing costs for this project.
For almost 90 years, the Johnson City Press has been telling the stories of our community, and we’re grateful to our loyal readers and advertisers who have enabled us to do this important work.
Now you have another way to support local news through the 2022 Local News Fund.
You can make a tax-deductible donation by clicking this link.
Thank you for being a Johnson City Press reader and for your continued support.
The 2022 Local News Fund is a program administered by Local Media Foundation (LMF), a 501(c)(3) organization affiliated with Local Media Association. The purpose of the program is to allow independent and family-owned news organizations to solicit tax-deductible donations from their communities for journalism projects that focus on critical local issues. Contributions to this program are tax-deductible to the full extent of U.S. law; please consult a tax advisor for details.
