The Johnson City Press Christmas Box is helping a local family in need have “the best Christmas ever.”
“Every year I always say, ‘We want it to be the best Christmas ever,’” said Salvation Army Captain Benny Carringer.
Carringer said a recently married mother of four applied to the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program looking for help with Christmas after taking in a family friend’s teenage daughter.
“There is a mom that we’re helping, and she has three children, and she’s pregnant again, and she just got custody of a family friend’s 16-year-old because that mom was falling on some rough times.”
Carringer said the woman was unemployed and unable to find work due to her pregnancy. She is due to give birth shortly before Christmas.
And with rising prices and the additional costs associated with two new additions to the family, providing gifts and a family Christmas dinner seemed out of reach.
However, the soon-to-be family of seven will be able to have what Carringer hopes is “the best Christmas ever” thanks to the Angel Tree program and the Johnson City Press Christmas Box.
“It’s just exciting to see that we’re going to get to witness a couple of miracles with her having this child right before Christmas and then being able to spend Christmas with her whole family and them having gifts to open and food to eat on their table,” Carringer said.
The Angel Tree program allows the community to provide Christmas gifts for children in need, while the Johnson City Press Christmas Box supplies Angel Tree families and at-risk elderly families with food to cook a warm, delicious traditional Christmas dinner.
“When you think of a food box and being able to have time around the table on Christmas day, whatever time that is, for a lot of people that’s something that they don’t always get,” said Carringer. “So we’re very grateful for the Johnson City Press that we’re able to provide that.”
The Johnson City Press Christmas Box is able to help provide food and make Christmas dinners possible for local families in need because of generous donations from community members.
To donate to the Johnson City Press Christmas Box, visit https://www.jcpchristmasbox.com/.
You can mail a check to: Johnson City Press Christmas Box, Attn: Sandy Whittaker, P.O. Box 3434, Johnson City, TN 37604.
Make checks payable to Johnson City Press Christmas Box of Northeast TN, Inc.
Donations are tax-deductible and 100% of donations go toward helping local families have their best Christmas ever.
Kayla Hackney is a reporter covering Unicoi County for the Johnson City Press. A Southwest Virginia native, Kayla is an avid reader and coffee mug collector.
