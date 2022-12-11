One local father is going to be able to spend much needed time with his three kids this Christmas thanks to the Salvation Army Angel Tree and Johnson City Press Christmas Box.
Johnson City Salvation Army Captain Benny Carringer said the dad had everything going for him — his family was together and he had gotten a new job just in time to be able to save up to buy Christmas gifts for his children.
But everything changed when his wife left and he suddenly found himself a single father of his three kids.
“His world crumbled,” said Carringer.
Providing a normal Christmas for his kids amidst all the sudden changes in their life was important to the newly single father, but because he was now having to make ends meet for three children on a single income, it didn’t feel possible.
Thankfully, the Salvation Army Angel Tree and the Johnson City Press Christmas Box will make sure that the father will be able to give his kids a Christmas full of toys, food and togetherness.
The Angel Tree program allows members of the community to purchase gifts for children in need, while the Johnson City Press Christmas Box provides those in-need families with all the food needed to cook a delicious Christmas dinner.
“The Johnson City Press will cover food so they have a time as family around the table,” said Carringer.
Carringer said the father has since begun working at his new job and is still learning how to be a single father and make ends meet, but thanks to the Angel Tree and the Johnson City Press Christmas Box, he is spending less time worrying and more time enjoying Christmas with his children.
“The Salvation Army is excited to offer food and toys to the family,” said Carringer. “This allows them to feel loved, appreciated and taken care of this holiday season. This also gives them hope moving forward.”
The Johnson City Press Christmas Box is able to provide Christmas dinner for roughly 1,200 local at-risk families and senior households because of generous donations from our community.