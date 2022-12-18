The Johnson City Press Christmas Box and Salvation Army Angel Tree are making sure that two young children are going to have presents to open and food on their table to enjoy with their family this Christmas.
After the birth of their daughter, the now family of four relocated to Johnson City in pursuit of a job that would support their growing family. However, when they arrived, they found that the job was already taken.
“They arrived in September due to a job dad was hoping to get,” said Salvation Army Captain Benny Carringer. “However, once they arrived, it wasn’t there.”
After months of struggling to make ends meet, both parents are now employed and working toward catching up. The last few months of hardship, though, have left them unable to afford gifts for the children or food for their Christmas dinner.
But the Salvation Army Angel Tree and the Johnson City Press Christmas Box will be making sure that this family’s first Christmas in the city is a very merry one.
“As Christmas approaches it allows us to see things in a bigger picture and see the impact of the Johnson City Press and our Angel Tree efforts,” said Carringer. “We are excited as this family will have many new gifts for both children as well as the essentials to make a family meal.”
The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program allows members of the community to purchase gifts for children in need to be opened on Christmas. The Johnson City Press Christmas Box provides those families, as well as senior citizen families in need, with all the food needed to cook a Christmas dinner. Because of the Christmas Box, those families can continue their tradition of gathering around the table and spending valuable time together.
“Being the light in someone's darkest time, especially the holidays – it is already hard enough for some families – gives us the energy to continue day to day even when we may be tired,” said Carringer. “Knowing that this young boy and this newborn will have something for Christmas brings a smile to my face as I know it will theirs on Christmas morning.”
The Johnson City Press Christmas Box is able to provide food and holiday cheer to around 1,200 families in need thanks to generous donations from our readers.