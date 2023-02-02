Johnson City Shootings

Johnson City Police Chief Karl Turner and the department’s second-in-command, Debbie Botelho, have accepted an early retirement incentive from the city and will retire this year.

Turner and Botelho are just two of the 23 city employees with more than 30 years of consecutive service to the city who elected to accept the buyout, which will provide them with a lump sum of six months’ salary. A total of 58 employees were eligible for the incentive, something the City Commission elected to offer in December to help the city better prepare for impending retirements and create opportunities for promotions.

