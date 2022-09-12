Johnson City’s police and fire chiefs recently announced promotions in their departments.
The promotional process in the police department consists of a written test, job-specific written exercises, and an assessment/interview. In addition, candidates’ work histories are evaluated and points are awarded for education level.
“I am pleased to promote these officers to advanced leadership roles,” Johnson City Police Chief Karl Turner said. “They lead by example, and their hard work and commitment of service to this community is commended.”
Scotty Carrier has been promoted to the rank of captain. A 30-year veteran of the Johnson City Police Department, Carrier has served as a public safety officer, criminal investigator, sergeant and lieutenant. He has been a member of the department’s Traffic Homicide Team since 2000. Carrier holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from East Tennessee State University. He is a 2005 graduate of the Northwestern School of Staff and Command, and has completed the Tennessee Law Enforcement Executive Development and Municipal Management Academy.
Andy Hodges has been promoted to the rank of captain. A 17-year veteran of the department, Hodges most recently served as lieutenant of Platoon 4. He has also served as a patrol officer, community policing officer and sergeant. Prior to his employment with JCPD, Hodges served six years as a patrol officer with the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department. Hodges holds a bachelor’s degree in sociology, with an emphasis in criminal justice, from the University of Tennessee at Knoxville. He is a graduate of the Southeast Command and Leadership Academy. In addition, Hodges has completed the Tennessee Law Enforcement Executive Development Seminar and multiple Municipal Management Academy trainings.
Tim Hensley has been promoted to the rank of lieutenant. A 30-year veteran of the department, Hensley most recently served as sergeant on Platoon 4. He has also served as a motor officer, hostage negotiator, patrol sergeant, and member of the Honor Guard. Hensley holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Bethel University. He has completed Criminal Investigator Training at the Federal Law Enforcement Academy. Hensley is retired from the Navy Reserves with the rank of chief petty officer.
Jeff Wilson has been promoted to the rank of lieutenant. Wilson is a 22-year veteran of the JCPD and has served on the department’s SWAT team for 18 years. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Tennessee Tech University and will complete the Southwest Leadership Academy this month. He has completed multiple Municipal Management Academy trainings and several first-line supervisor schools.
Additionally, Scott Jenkins has been named captain over the Office of Professional Standards. Jenkins is a 26-year JCPD veteran and holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from East Tennessee State University. A former Marine, Jenkins has held numerous roles in the department, including a platoon watch commander and criminal investigator in addition to serving on the Honor Guard, Recruitment Team, Crime Scene Unit and Bicycle Patrol Unit. Jenkins graduated from the Federal Bureau of Investigation National Police Academy and the Southeastern Command and Leadership Academy. In his new role, Jenkins is responsible for conducting internal affairs investigations and will review the conduct and practices of officers through routine inspections. He will examine processes and procedures to ensure the department is operating effectively and efficiently while meeting standards set by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies.
Johnson City Fire Chief David Bell recently announced three promotions within the department.
Jason Powell has been promoted to the new position of assistant chief of administration. Powell is a 25-year veteran of the Johnson City Fire Department. In this role, his primary duties include supervision of the administrative district chief and fire equipment technician, recruitment, policy review and management, and commission agenda preparation. Powell previously served as the administrative district chief.
Ed Haynes, a 26-year veteran of the department, has been promoted to the new position of assistant chief of operations. His primary duties include managing compliance testing of the JCFD fleet, apparatus specification and purchasing, hydrant management, personal protective equipment management and purchasing, and operations budget preparation for protection and special operations. Haynes previously served as district chief for A-shift.
Adam Momberger has been promoted to administrative district chief. An 18-year veteran of the department, his primary duties include managing the training division, accreditation, ISO compliance and grants.
Pete Sanders has been promoted to district chief. A 23-year veteran of the fire department, Sanders is assigned to A-shift.