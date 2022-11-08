The Keebler Annexation, a proposed 494-unit residential development in Gray, will head to the Johnson City Commission for first reading next week after it passed through the city’s Regional Planning Commission on Tuesday.
It stands to be the largest residential development to occur in Gray in decades if it’s approved by the Johnson City Commission, which will consider the annexation request and zoning assignment on three readings.
Though the commission typically meets on Thursdays, they’ll meet next Tuesday to discuss the 135-acre Keebler Annexation on first reading.
The city’s plan of services identified issues with annexation, but none that prevented city staff from recommending in favor of approval. Among the key concerns identified were: police staffing, delays in sewer availability, delays in school transit availability and school capacity.
Several people who live near the proposed development told the Planning Commission they had concerns about what impact such a large development would have on traffic and on the school systems, a concern echoed by some members of the commission.
“It seems to me that we don’t know enough about traffic and how we’re going to handle it,” said one man who lives near the proposed development, “and how we’re going to handle all the students to go ahead and approve this for 300-something new homes.”
Developer Daniel Karst told the commission that it could be seven years before the development is fully completed, but said if it’s approved by the City Commission they’d probably begin working on the site sometime next year. He said the single-family homes would likely be around 1,600-3,000 square feet and cost around $300,000. Townhomes would likely average around 1,800 square feet.
Commissioner Tembra Aldridge said the development being on a seven-year timeline “makes me personally feel a lot better.”
“Seven years allows us to get more staffing for police, to plan for schools, that sort of thing,” she said. “It’s not like we’ve got to make a decision by December and have all the stuff in place. It’s a period where we have seven years to plan out.”
Aldridge was one of the seven commissioners who voted to approve the re-zoning and plan of services and send it to the City Commission. City Commission representative Aaron Murphy was another one who voted in favor of the zoning assignment and plan of services, but stressed he was doing so only to bring it before the City Com-mission.
“The city is very behind with services as is,” Murphy said. “I think we really need to think about all of these things.”
Commission Vice-Chairman Benjamin Whitfield was one of two commissioners to vote no.
“I want sustainable growth, and not exponential growth,” Whitfield said, adding that he’s concerned the city won’t be able to provide services to the development.
Following Tuesday’s vote, the Keebler Annexation will now head to the City Commission on first reading next Tuesday. It will need to pass three readings, the third of which will be a public hearing on Dec. 15 — but only if the commission approves it on the first two readings.
