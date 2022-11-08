Planning Commission

The Johnson City Planning Commission met on Tuesday, Nov. 8. 

The Keebler Annexation, a proposed 494-unit residential development in Gray, will head to the Johnson City Commission for first reading next week after it passed through the city’s Regional Planning Commission on Tuesday.

It stands to be the largest residential development to occur in Gray in decades if it’s approved by the Johnson City Commission, which will consider the annexation request and zoning assignment on three readings.

