Johnson City has hired a Kingsport construction company to build additional athletic fields at Winged Deer Park, creating more opportunities for large events and reducing the need for late-night games.
During their regular meeting Thursday, city commissioners approved a bid from Goins, Rash, & Cain Inc. totaling $17,634,000. Two other companies, Path Construction Northeast and Quesenberry’s Construction, submitted bids of $18,057,350 and $18,619,500 respectively.
The expansion will occur on 37 acres the city purchased a few years ago beside the park. There, the city will add a complex of four synthetic softball fields, which will also be usable for soccer.
The city also plans to build two rectangular fields next to the softball facility, and although commissioners had asked staff to turf the rectangular fields, the cost of doing so was not included in the bid.
Assistant City Manager Charlie Stahl estimated the turf would add $1.4 million to the cost of the project, but he will return to the commission in the near future with a more concrete figure.
Goins, Rash, & Cain, Inc. will have 411 days to finish the project, meaning completion could occur around late May 2023. The project will create a total of nine diamond fields and nine rectangular fields at Winged Deer Park.
According to the design, the expansion will also include restrooms, concessions, 346 paved parking spaces, a maintenance and umpire facility for larger tournaments, shaded picnic tables and a playground.
Stahl said city officials have been having conversations about the need for more athletic fields in Johnson City for decades.
“This project is certainly a big step forward for our community as well as our parks and recreation department,” he said.
Parks and Recreation Director James Ellis said Johnson City opened Winged Deer Park 31 years ago this month. He hopes the extra fields will ensure success for the facility over the next 30 years.
Ellis said the addition will enable citizens to practice and play games at “optimum times.”
“Right now some evenings we’re playing four games a night, and that makes it very, very difficult on some of the folks who are working to be out there at 10:30 or 11 at night playing ball,” he said.
The synthetic grass surfaces will also allow games to continue without being hampered by inclement weather, he said, and it puts the city in a unique position to host large events.
Other business
City commissioners on Thursday hired an artist from St. Augustine, Florida, to complete a mural on a series of walls at 116, 118 and 120 W. Main St., which will face a parking lot beside the Pavilion at Founders Park.
Staff also took time to explain how the city chooses artists.
The Johnson City Public Art committee sends out a national call for artists, and a selection committee then reviews submissions and chooses a handful of finalists to develop design proposals.
The committee chooses finalists based on the quality of their past work, the amount of experience they have working on large, outdoor surfaces, and how well their style aligns with the project theme.
Vanessa Mayoraz, the chair of the Johnson City Public Art Committee, said the selection committee also draws on input from members of the community.
“We’ve been vocal about having our local artists apply,” she said. “We’ll keep working on that. We often have few applications from our local artists, and we’re trying to figure out why.”
This $37,500 project is privately funded with $9,000 coming from Blue Plum Gives Back.
“These art enthusiasts have donated their money for this,” said Vice Mayor Todd Fowler. “There is no tax money from Johnson City for this. This $37,500 was all money donated by people who want to see this.”
Commissioners were originally scheduled Thursday to consider a civil summons claim against Fleet Feet Sports seeking $8,410 in unpaid rent. However, Johnson City removed the item because it received payment from the company, a city spokesperson said.