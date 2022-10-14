2022-10-14_commission

ETSU doctoral student Opal Frye-Clark presents the findings from her study on possible solutions to addressing homelessness in Johnson City.

 JONATHAN ROBERTS/JOHNSON CITY PRESS

Johnson City needs to play a role in addressing homelessness in the region.

City Commissioner Todd Fowler said that’s something the city already knew, but a presentation of findings from a study seeking to determine a possible path forward to address homelessness in the region hammered that point home on Thursday.

