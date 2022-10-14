Johnson City needs to play a role in addressing homelessness in the region.
City Commissioner Todd Fowler said that’s something the city already knew, but a presentation of findings from a study seeking to determine a possible path forward to address homelessness in the region hammered that point home on Thursday.
“We can do things to help those people that need help that we can get to them,” said Fowler, who was in attendance for the presentation at Memorial Park Community Center on Thursday evening. “This study kind of showed us what we knew, but now we sort of have a path maybe we can start following.”
Opal Frye-Clark, a public health doctoral student at East Tennessee State University, conducted the study which largely focused on possible solutions and areas for improvement in addressing homelessness based on input from more than two dozen stakeholders in local government, health care, nonprofits and charitable faith-based organizations and state and federal agencies.
Those in attendance included Fowler, fellow City Commissioner Jenny Brock, City Manager Cathy Ball and representatives from various organizations and agencies that either work directly with people experiencing homelessness or are working to address the issue, including ETSU and the Appalachian Regional Coalition on Homelessness, among others.
“If we do not understand stakeholder perception of those delivering services, we can’t create or formulate a plan that’s indicative of what our current dynamics look like, or how to proceed forward,” Frye-Clark said during the presentation.
Overall, Frye-Clark said the interviews led to three main findings:
- Johnson City needs a clearly defined role in addressing homelessness.
- Policies from varying levels are limiting people from addressing the root causes of homelessness and are problematic in obtaining affordable housing. Frye-Clark said policies in place need to be scrutinized to ensure they are rooted in data and research-based practices.
- There needs to be a bridge between community services and receiving behavioral health and substance use disorder assistance. Frye-Clark said 83% of those interviewed said homelessness in Johnson City is perpetuated due to a lack of treatment of mental and behavioral health. And of that percentage, 85% said more services are needed, or that there needs to be a bridge to reach those services for people.
While the many stakeholders had various thoughts on the causes of homelessness and solutions to addressing it, they all agreed on the idea that the city must be involved in some capacity.
“The 100% agreement across all stakeholders was that we all agree, in some way shape or form, that the city needs to be involved,” Frye-Clark said. “The caveat is, really, to what degree. Some stakeholders felt as though the city needed to have a voice but didn’t necessarily need to be in the driver’s seat, whereas others felt differently in that city government needed to have more of a primary role.”
Frye-Clark said other cities that have had success in reducing the number of people experiencing homelessness all had some level of varying city involvement. Specifically, Frye-Clark’s study recommended the city hire somebody who can handle issues regarding stakeholder organization and collective community goals.
“That one entity needs to be responsible for getting stakeholders to publicly commit and coordinate their efforts in the community,” Frye-Clark said. “And this can be done through an organizational structure or with a committee in place, but ultimately, there still needs to be someone at the helm.”
Ball said there’s an opportunity to move forward with a strategic plan that includes input from stakeholders and also those who are experiencing homelessness. She also said the city’s role is something that’s still going to have to be determined, but noted the importance of getting ahead of the curve in addressing the issue before the amount of need becomes overwhelming.
“I think we need to follow up on getting more research and evaluation,” Ball said. “We need to meet with more local (stakeholders), and learn more about this position she recommended.”
Frye-Clark said in her presentation that in Northeast Tennessee there are approximately 360 to 400 people experiencing homelessness, including about 150 in the city limits of Johnson City. That number has remained relatively stable over the last five years, she said, indicating that there is an opportunity to make a difference now.
“A strategic plan is an opportunity to create community ownership and overcome the current provider isolation we found through the data,” Frye-Clark said. “This has to be an interprofessional and interagency approach, just as is requested by our federal entities, and without it we are likely to fall back into old patterns or vacuumed (with providers) working in silos again, so we need all parties on board.”