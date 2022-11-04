Johnson City is one step closer to a new dog park after the City Commission on Thursday awarded design contracts for both the dog park and an adjoining bicycle pump track.
In total, designing the two parks will cost the city $66,725 — $45,725 for the dog park and $21,000 for the pump track. American Ramp Company was selected to design the bike track, while Barge Design Solutions will design the dog park.
Assistant City Manager Randy Trivette said Thursday that they’re estimating the dog park will cost around $280,000-$300,000 to complete. Commissioners were told in August that the bike track would also cost around $300,000. Back in June, Johnson City was announced as the winner of the Boyd Foundation’s $100,000 Dog Park Dash grant. An anonymous donor also pledged $100,000 toward the dog park.
Commissioners were also able to reallocate an additional $200,000 for the project on Thursday, thanks to another capital project — improvements at Knob Creek and State of Franklin roads — coming in $300,000 under budget. The remaining $100,000 left over was budgeted for a different road project at the intersection of East Highland Road and South Roan Street. The Johnson City Development Authority is also looking to raise $80,000-$100,000 to cover the rest of the costs associated with the park.
“Public works is going to do a lot of work in there to save some costs, but there’ll be certain elements we’ll have to put out to bid,” Trivette said.
Trivette said it’s likely they won’t be able to put the project out for bids until January, but hopes it can open next year.
“We would love for it be open in the summer sometime, but I don’t know that for sure,” Trivette said. “It just all depends on the design, the fundraising and what the estimated cost comes in at.”
