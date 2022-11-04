Johnson City Dog Park

Johnson City is looking to build a dog park at the intersection of Legion Street and East State of Franklin Road.

 CONTRIBUTED

Johnson City is one step closer to a new dog park after the City Commission on Thursday awarded design contracts for both the dog park and an adjoining bicycle pump track.

In total, designing the two parks will cost the city $66,725 — $45,725 for the dog park and $21,000 for the pump track. American Ramp Company was selected to design the bike track, while Barge Design Solutions will design the dog park.

