Johnson City Hall

The Johnson City Municipal and Safety Building is located at 601 East Market Street. 

 Johnson City Press

Johnson City may decide to close its detention center tonight, citing staffing shortages, increased expenses and decreasing revenue.

City commissioners heard an update on the facility during an afternoon work session on Thursday and agreed that closing the facility was in the city’s best interest. The jail, a minimum security facility that’s been in operation since the 1970s, is home to about three dozen women who are in state custody.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

 

Tags

Recommended for you