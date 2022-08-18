Johnson City may decide to close its detention center tonight, citing staffing shortages, increased expenses and decreasing revenue.
City commissioners heard an update on the facility during an afternoon work session on Thursday and agreed that closing the facility was in the city’s best interest. The jail, a minimum security facility that’s been in operation since the 1970s, is home to about three dozen women who are in state custody.
Johnson City and the Tennessee Department of Corrections recently negotiated a two-year contract extension to operate the jail instead of the typical five-year extension after they began analyzing the jail’s operations. Johnson City must give TDOC 30 days notice of their intent to close the facility if they choose to do so.
Johnson City receives $40.45 per person per day from Tennessee with capacity to house 88 people. When the jail is at full capacity, the contract can generate more than $1 million each year.
As of June, the facility had a census of 35 people, a number that’s continually declined in the last four years. In the 2018-19 fiscal year, the jail had an average census of 83, but that total fell to 48 in the 2021-22 fiscal year.
While the jail paid for itself in recent years, with Johnson City making $353,604.52 from the jail in the 2018-19 fiscal year, that revenue has shrunk since the pandemic. Last fiscal year, 2021-22, the city lost $36,471.47 operating the jail.
Additionally, staffing has been a serious issue at the jail.
According to city officials, Tennessee requires the jail employ a full-time staff of 14 and a part-time staff of four. Currently, it has nine full-time staff and two part-time staff members.
The Johnson City Commission will vote on whether to close the jail, the recommended option from city staff, at its meeting tonight at 6 p.m.
If they decide to close the facility, the people incarcerated there would be transferred to other state facilities within 30 days. Johnson City will also commit to a 90-day transition period to help affected employees find new jobs within the city or with the Washington County Detention Center.
The closure would also free up needed space for the city, who could convert the 9,725 square feet of space into more storage and office space for city employees.
