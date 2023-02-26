state seal

State Sen. Rusty Crowe is sponsoring legislation to add “In God We Trust” to the state seal.

State Sen. Crowe, R-Johnson City, says his bill to add the phrase, “In God We Trust,” to Tennessee’s official state seal does not detract from its tradition or infringe on the U.S. Constitution.

Crowe said he and state Rep. John Holsclaw, R-Elizabethton, are sponsoring SB0420/HB0771 to ask Gov. Bill Lee to direct Secretary of State Tre Hargett to redesign the state seal to incorporate what has been designated by federal law as the national motto with the state’s existing motto, “Commerce and Agriculture.”

