Johnson City Juvenile Court has a newly elected clerk of the court, but John Goergen’s no stranger to the juvenile system.
To clarify, the three-time retiree — most recently from private practice as an attorney — wasn’t a troublemaker. He tried to be the peacemaker for juveniles who ran astray from being productive citizens.
“I joined the Army about a year (after high school) and served for 21 years. I retired in 1989 as a chief warrant officer in intelligence and counterintelligence.” From there, Goergen attended the University of Tennessee law school and worked for the state before retiring from that job in 2013. The family had moved to Johnson City in 2002 because his wife’s family lives in the Tri-Cities. Goergen set up a private practice to represent juvenile clients and retired from that in 2019.
But his retirement days wouldn’t last long after closing his practice.
The current juvenile court clerk, Suzan Mitchell, decided not to seek the office again. After talking to Johnson City Juvenile Court Judge Sharon Green, Goergen said he decided to run for the elected position. Goergen begins his new position Sept. 1.
What is your job and what do you find most satisfying about it?
I’m retired, three times. First from the Army (1989), second from the State (2013), and finally from practicing law (2019). What I like most is not having to be anywhere at 8 a.m. every day.
What is your favorite vacation destination?
My favorite vacation is not a destination but rather a process. I find motorcycle touring very enjoyable. My favorite so far is riding on the Blue Ridge Parkway, including Skyline drive, end-to-end, both ways.
Do you have a hobby or interest that might surprise some to know?
Some may be surprised that I can fly small aircraft. Flew some aerobatics when I was stationed in Hawaii. I found that very enjoyable.
Fast facts
Hometown: I would guess that Johnson City is what I could best described as my home town as I have lived here longer than anywhere else. Most of my immediate family live in the Cleveland, Ohio, area.
Last movie watched: Shin Godzilla. My grandson is a big Godzilla fan.
Last book you read: I finished Intellectuals and Society by Thomas Sowell a while back. Trying to get through The Discernment of Spirits by Timothy Gallagher.
Hobbies: My hobbies are riding motorcycles and shooting. The Rod and Gun Club has a clay pigeon infestation. I try to get there once or twice a week to help keep it under control.
Favorite food: I was in the Army for 21 years. I can eat about anything except kimchie. Germany spoiled drinking beer. I don’t care for any beers that I have tried since returning from Germany.