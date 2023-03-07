The Johnson City Housing Authority cut the ribbon Tuesday on their newest housing project — Myrtle Court.
The six newly constructed one-bedroom apartments, located on Steel Street, will be available for rent by those currently recovering from opioid addiction or opioid use disorders.
The apartments were built using a $500,000 grant from the Tennessee Housing Development Agency. The grant was awarded under the Creating Homes Initiative 2, which is operated by the THDA and the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services.
“Stable housing plays an important role in recovering from drug abuse and addiction,” THDA Executive Director Ralph M. Perrey said. “This supportive housing will help Johnson City better accommodate residents hoping to rebuild their lives as they recover from addiction.”
Keystone Development, the Johnson City Housing Authority’s development nonprofit, contributed $358,000 in matching funds to build the new apartments.
In order to become a resident of Myrtle Court, applicants must first be involved with a substance abuse treatment program and must receive a referral from the program. Applicants must also make less than 80% of the area median income.
"In order to address substance abuse in Johnson City, there has to be coordination between the various stakeholders," said Sam Edwards, the JCHA and Keystone Development executive director. "We think this model of providing ‘Housing First’ and partnering with local treatment providers will help us better address that and see more positive long-term outcomes for residents."
The apartments’ amenities include a dishwasher, microwave, washing machine, dryer, stove, refrigerator and lockable medicine cabinet. One unit is fully handicap accessible, and the apartment complex is located on the Johnson City Transit Blue and Green bus routes.
The JCHA plans to begin leasing the apartments as soon as possible.