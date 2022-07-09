The Johnson City Housing Authority has identified its preferred candidate to take over as executive director, and will conduct another interview with them next week before meeting to discuss whether it will offer them the position.
In a meeting on Thursday, board members all identified the same candidate as their number one choice after conducting interviews with four finalists late last month. The Housing Authority began the search for a new CEO-executive director in May after it fired former Director Richard McClain in April, hiring Wendy Cohen of Lyneer Staffing Solutions to conduct the search. Cohen agreed to waive her fee to conduct the search.
Board Chair Colin Johnson said Cohen has been incredibly helpful during the search, and said they’re “so grateful” for her waiving her fee, allowing them to limit costs on the search.
The JCHA board met for about 30 minutes on Thursday to discuss the four candidates, and quickly came to a consensus on one candidate. At the start of the process there were around 50 candidates, a number that was whittled down to seven or eight and then a final four. If all goes well during the second interview, Johnson said he hoped the person might be able to start on Sept. 1.
“We’re close,” Johnson said, “but we’re fully ready to put it on pause and re-do it if we need to do another search.”
During the meeting, some board members expressed surprise that there weren’t many local or regional candidates, though the one they’re eyeing for the role is somewhat local, they said. Johnson, however, said he was “open to anybody in the world coming in,” noting that his primary concern was finding somebody who will do well for the housing authority and its residents.
“As long as we have the best person for the (job), that’s all I’ve been thinking and praying and hoping for,” Johnson said.
The second interview will be held on July 14. The board will meet immediately afterwards to discuss whether to move forward with the candidate.