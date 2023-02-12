Local News Logo

In a two-day span on Christmas Eve and Christmas, the Johnson City Housing Authority’s maintenance line — and the lone employee manning it those days — fielded nearly 300 calls as frigid temperatures wreaked havoc on water pipes and heating systems.

The JCHA’s two HVAC technicians and one maintenance person collectively worked more than 100 hours of overtime responding to the flurry of calls over the course of just a few days. Flooding in several buildings and one apartment, as well as leaks in many other apartments, caused more than $21,000 worth of damage that the housing authority is still working with insurance to get covered.

