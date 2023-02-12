In a two-day span on Christmas Eve and Christmas, the Johnson City Housing Authority’s maintenance line — and the lone employee manning it those days — fielded nearly 300 calls as frigid temperatures wreaked havoc on water pipes and heating systems.
The JCHA’s two HVAC technicians and one maintenance person collectively worked more than 100 hours of overtime responding to the flurry of calls over the course of just a few days. Flooding in several buildings and one apartment, as well as leaks in many other apartments, caused more than $21,000 worth of damage that the housing authority is still working with insurance to get covered.
Sam Edwards, who was hired as director of the housing authority less than a year ago, said the work done during that time “showed me the dedication of the employees that work here.”
“I just really want to thank our employees, give them the gratitude that they deserve and everything for stepping up in a difficult situation on one of the biggest holidays of the year when they could have been spending time with their families,” Edwards said.
Edwards said that while repairs to JCHA office spaces haven’t yet been completed while they negotiate with insurance, the one resident apartment that was damaged has long since been repaired. He added that they received two quotes for repairs, but one contractor had to back out because they were too busy.
“We have looked at the potential of repairing in-house and getting our guys to do the work,” Edwards said, “but it is a pretty significant job and takes away from other things we’re trying to do.”
Edwards is already looking at things that could have been done better, and said they’re looking into text messaging systems to update residents and inform them whenever whether conditions are potentially hazardous. He said they did what they could to prepare residents prior to the cold front, “but we could definitely fund something to do that a little bit on a bigger scale, probably.”
“We definitely try to do our best and try to spread the word through the channels that we do have,” Edwards said.
There is no timeline, Edwards said, for when repairs will be made to the buildings still needing them, which includes the one that housed their Head Start program that’s since been relocated to an alternate facility.
“We are fortunate, and hopefully the majority (of damages) will be covered,” Edwards said. “Overall we were very fortunate considering the amount of families we serve and units that we have throughout the city (that more weren’t damaged).”
