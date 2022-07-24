Volunteer needed for Johnson City Housing Authority Board

Johnson City Housing Authority

The Johnson City Housing Authority will offer its top job to the deputy director of the Kingsport Housing and Redevelopment Authority.

Sam Edwards, who has been with the KHRA for more than a decade, was identified as the JCHA’s preferred candidate for the position during a called meeting earlier this month. Edwards was among four finalists for the position. The Housing Authority began the search for a new CEO-executive director in May after it fired former Director Richard McClain in April.

Johnson City Housing Authority zeroing in on new executive director

