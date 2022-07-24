The Johnson City Housing Authority will offer its top job to the deputy director of the Kingsport Housing and Redevelopment Authority.
Sam Edwards, who has been with the KHRA for more than a decade, was identified as the JCHA’s preferred candidate for the position during a called meeting earlier this month. Edwards was among four finalists for the position. The Housing Authority began the search for a new CEO-executive director in May after it fired former Director Richard McClain in April.
By David Floyd and Jonathan Roberts
Press staff writers
JCHA Board Chair Colin Johnson said he’s confident Edwards is the right person for the job, citing his experience working for a local housing authority that’s structured similarly to their organization.
“Obviously he’s going to take a little while to get his feet under him and get to know our team and that sort of thing, but I think he’s going to be, just, off and running from day one,” said Johnson.
The JCHA is scheduled to meet next Wednesday, at which time it could vote on approving a final contract for Edwards. Johnson said Edwards could be ready to start by the end of August if the contract is approved this month.
