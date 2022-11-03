Johnson City Fire Department

The Johnson City Fire Department is in search of new firefighters.

 SARAH OWENS/Johnson City Press

The city of Johnson City is now hiring new firefighters.

Qualified applicants should demonstrate integrity, good judgment and a willingness to make a difference in the community, according to a press release. Applicants must begin the hiring process with a firefighter examination, and registration for the upcoming test dates will be accepted through Dec. 2.

Sarah Owens is a recent graduate of Milligan University and a native of Alabaster, Ala.. She earned a bachelors degree in communications. She has a passion for traveling and animals and an interest in international cultures.

