The city of Johnson City is now hiring new firefighters.
Qualified applicants should demonstrate integrity, good judgment and a willingness to make a difference in the community, according to a press release. Applicants must begin the hiring process with a firefighter examination, and registration for the upcoming test dates will be accepted through Dec. 2.
If accepted, firefighter trainees will receive 12 weeks of paid training through the Northeast Regional Fire Training School, according to the release. New firefighters will be assigned to one of three shifts and will be on duty for 24 hours every other day for five days.
They will be off for four days before the schedule repeats. Firefighters typically work nine or 10 days per month, according to the release, and the starting pay for a firefighter trainee is $38,334.40.
Pay will increase to $40,227.20 after completion of the probationary period. Successful applicants will also be eligible for the following incentives:
To register for the firefighter examination, applicants must be 18 years of age by Dec. 12, 2022, and have a high school diploma or GED, per the release. Applicants will not be accepted if they have been convicted of a felony or misdemeanor involving moral turpitude, other than a minor traffic violation.
Applicants must also possess a valid driver’s license with no suspensions or revocations within the past 24 cumulative months.
Exam registration information and requirements are available on the city website, www.johnsoncitytn.org/hr, and there are two ways to register for the exam. Applicants can email the required documents as PDF or JPG attachments to the Human Resources Department at rlockner@johnsoncitytn.org or mail the documents to the Human Resources Department, PO Box 2150, Johnson City, TN 37605.
The following documents are required of all applicants:
Sarah Owens is a recent graduate of Milligan University and a native of Alabaster, Ala.. She earned a bachelors degree in communications. She has a passion for traveling and animals and an interest in international cultures.