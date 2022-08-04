Johnson City Hall

The Johnson City Municipal and Safety Building is located at 601 East Market Street. 

 Johnson City Press

Johnson City has retained Connecticut-based Daigle Law Group to investigate whether the police department's handling of sexual assault cases violated policy "and/or are consistent with acceptable practice in law enforcement." 

"The City of Johnson City has entered into a contract with Connecticut-based Daigle Law Group to conduct an independent investigation of the Johnson City Police Department’s handling of sexual assault cases," a press release from the city said. "Daigle Law Group is a leading law firm specializing in management consulting services in support and development of effective and constitutional policing practices."

Johnson City to request third-party to investigate allegations against police department

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

 

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video