Johnson City has retained Connecticut-based Daigle Law Group to investigate whether the police department's handling of sexual assault cases violated policy "and/or are consistent with acceptable practice in law enforcement."
"The City of Johnson City has entered into a contract with Connecticut-based Daigle Law Group to conduct an independent investigation of the Johnson City Police Department’s handling of sexual assault cases," a press release from the city said. "Daigle Law Group is a leading law firm specializing in management consulting services in support and development of effective and constitutional policing practices."
Attorney Eric Daigle will lead the investigation, which will consist of three phases. The first phase includes the review of sexual assault cases dating back to January 2018, a process that's already begun.
"Daigle will have access to all sexual assault reports from the past four and half years to determine how they were handled as compared to national standards set by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA) as well as the District Attorney’s Office and the JCPD’s general orders," according to the release. "Daigle will interview Police personnel, victims and others as needed before developing a complete report of findings. The process is subject to modification as the investigation unfolds."
The investigation stems from a lawsuit filed against the city claiming the Johnson City Police Department didn’t properly investigate a man accused of raping multiple women, and then fired a federal prosecutor when she pressed for a deeper investigation.
A federal lawsuit filed by former Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Kateri Dahl last month accuses Johnson City Police Chief Karl Turner of manufacturing false complaints about her job performance as a pretext to fire her because she continued to push for a deeper investigation into the man. In the lawsuit, Dahl claims Turner may have been protecting the man from prosecution because of a corrupt connection with the police department or to cover up the department’s incompetence in investigating him.
In the lawsuit, Dahl also accuses the department of botching the man’s arrest on a federal warrant for illegally possessing ammunition.
Johnson City has yet to file its response to the lawsuit in federal court.
“I’m pleased that we were able to secure the services of a national expert on these matters, and we are committed to trusting their methods, process and recommendations,” City Manager Cathy Ball said in the release.
Daigle anticipates that the investigation will take five to six months to complete. Johnson City says they will provide updates at the conclusion of each phase of the investigation.
