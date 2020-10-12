Johnson City is getting ready to issue about $28.5 million in debt for budgeted projects in the prior and current fiscal years, much of which would be used for school construction.
Commissioners are scheduled Thursday to consider an initial bond resolution, which would authorize staff to start the process of issuing the debt. City Manager Pete Peterson expects commissioners will approve the bond issuance during a meeting in November.
Of that money, roughly $12.8 million would be dedicated in the fiscal year 2021 budget to constructing additional classrooms at South Side, Lake Ridge and Woodland elementary schools — $1.5 million, $5 million and $6.2 million, respectively. Approximately $500,000 is budgeted for architectural and engineering fees.
These projects will provide additional space for students when the city school system moves fifth-graders at Indian Trail Intermediate School back to elementary schools.
The city plans to convert Indian Trail and Liberty Bell Middle School into schools serving grades 6-8. Indian Trail currently serves students in grades 5-6, and Liberty Bell serves students in grades 7-8.
Officials also plan to conduct a roughly 6,000-square-foot addition at Indian Trail to create additional storage space. Peterson said the school is currently using some locker rooms and possibly a classroom for storage. He said the city is trying to make room for future growth in its middle school levels, and the extra classroom space at the elementary schools will help the system accommodate its current student body.
In the next five or six years, Peterson expects the city will have to either build a new elementary school or rebuild an existing school to a larger scale. Officials are contemplating rebuilding Towne Acres Elementary School, which would increase student capacity at the facility from 450 to about 600-700.
Peterson said the city had planned on issuing roughly $10.5 million in debt before June 30, but staff decided to combine the 2020 and 2021 debt issuances to cut down on fees and administrative costs.
Beyond school projects, $3 million is being set aside for financial software in the fiscal year 2020 budget and $500,000 for a new fire truck. The city is also budgeting $4 million in FY21 for stormwater improvements on Walnut Street.
In-person or remote?
After initially telling boards it would require them to meet in-person despite a state executive order allowing electronic meetings through Oct. 28, Peterson said the city will allow the Johnson City Regional Planning Commission to continue to meet via Zoom, a decision he recalls was made Oct. 5.
Peterson said an original request to meet electronically seemed to be based more on convenience rather than concerns about the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). He said Gov. Bill Lee’s executive order doesn’t allow meetings to occur remotely if it’s not based on concerns about COVID-19 transmission.
A subsequent request from the Planning Commission to meet remotely, which pointed to recent increases in positive COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, was justifiable, he said.
“The first request that came to me didn’t make much of a case for it being COVID-related,” he said.
Peterson said the City Commission will continue to meet in-person, and several of the other boards have resumed in-person meetings. He said the city has spent a “fair amount” of money setting up rooms to promote proper social distancing, creating physical separation, encouraging temperature checks, conducting verbal screenings and requiring masks in the building.
“We don’t have any reservations about an in-person meeting at this point in time with all the steps that we’ve taken to ensure safety and to minimize transmission,” Peterson said.