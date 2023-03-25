Sells and Bell

Washington County/Johnson City Emergency Management Agency Director Rusty Sells, left, and Johnson City Fire Department Chief David Bell both say their departments are highly trained to handle a hazardous materials incident in the city.

 KAYLA HACKNEY/Johnson City Press

After a train carrying hazardous materials derailed and made national news in Ohio last month, Johnson City first responders want the public to feel confident in their ability to handle a similar situation locally.

“We’ve had some concern from citizens about the train activity that we have going through Johnson City after what happened in Pennsylvania, and we wanted to put it out there that we do have training in this area,” said Washington County/Johnson City Emergency Management Agency Director Rusty Sells. “We have a response capability in Johnson City and here in Washington County that, I think, is actually superb.”

