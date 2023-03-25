Washington County/Johnson City Emergency Management Agency Director Rusty Sells, left, and Johnson City Fire Department Chief David Bell both say their departments are highly trained to handle a hazardous materials incident in the city.
After a train carrying hazardous materials derailed and made national news in Ohio last month, Johnson City first responders want the public to feel confident in their ability to handle a similar situation locally.
“We’ve had some concern from citizens about the train activity that we have going through Johnson City after what happened in Pennsylvania, and we wanted to put it out there that we do have training in this area,” said Washington County/Johnson City Emergency Management Agency Director Rusty Sells. “We have a response capability in Johnson City and here in Washington County that, I think, is actually superb.”
That training comes in levels. Those levels begin at awareness, in which a first responder is aware of how to identify hazardous materials. The next level is operations, in which the first responder has some knowledge of how to control the spread of hazardous materials. The next levels, technician and specialist, are the two highest and require extensive, hands-on training to reach.
Johnson City Fire Department Chief David Bell said his department has roughly 92 hazmat technicians and 25 hazmat specialists.
“For our department in Johnson City, we have the highest level of training when it comes to hazmat,” said Bell. “It’s higher than most departments anywhere in the nation.”
In addition to the hands-on hazmat training, fire department and EMA staff are trained to identify what chemicals trains are carrying based on the color of the hazmat sign on the car. If for some reason the hazmat sign is not visible, staff are also trained to recognize what a train might be carrying based on what type of cars are on the train.
Following the derailment in Ohio, Bell said he and his team sat down and ran a tabletop drill to see how they would have responded to the situation.
“Anytime there is an incident that happens anywhere we will look at it and basically do a tabletop on our side to see, ‘How would we respond to that,’” said Bell. “What issues would we run into in our topography? After this incident, we came back and looked at everything and said ‘OK, this is what we will plan to do.’ Of course, things can change situation dependent. But we look at that and make sure our procedures are correct. If we need to address anything we do. So far, we feel good with where we are at.”
In the event of a hazardous materials incident in Johnson City, the public can be notified by signing up for emergency notifications at www.wc911.org/