Johnson City’s fire chief has resigned his post, and his interim successor will assume his duties on Friday.

James Stables will leave Jan. 1, City Manager Pete Peterson announced Thursday in a news release, and Adminis-trative District Chief David Bell will assume the role of interim fire chief effective Friday. Peterson hoped to name a new chief by March.

“During his tenure, Chief Stables has led tremendous improvements to the Johnson City Fire Department,” Peterson said in the news release. “Through educational opportunities, increased training, and restructuring, he brought stability and direction to the department that will serve us well for years to come. We are grateful for his service and wish him much success.”

Stables apparently was moving onto another “opportunity” after nearly four years in Johnson City.

“The Johnson City community should be very proud of their various city services, and I want to specifically commend the many men and women who rush toward danger in the police and fire departments,” Stables said in the release. “We are truly blessed to have selfless servant leaders in every area of the city.

“I’ve been presented an opportunity that I just couldn’t pass up, one that will further my career and serve my family well. But Johnson City will remain an important part of our lives.”

Bell, a 23-year veteran of the Johnson City Fire Department, served as administrative district chief for more than two years, overseeing budget, training and grants for the department. He holds a master’s degree in safety, security and emergency management from Eastern Kentucky University. He was the first member of the department to obtain the fire officer designation from the Commission of Professional Credentialing.

“I look forward to continuing the good work the men and women of the Johnson City Fire Department have conducted under the leadership of Chief Stables,” Bell said in the release. “This first and foremost includes obtaining accreditation, which will make us the only department in the state of Tennessee to hold an ISO 1 rating and accredited status.”

Stables came to Johnson City in 2017 from Palm Bay, Florida, where he was also fire chief.

“Chief Stables leaves a great legacy here and that includes a staff that is highly trained, equipped and capable. District Chief Bell is a testament to that, and he will do a tremendous job leading the department through this transition,” Peterson said.

According to the release, the city will advertise the vacancy within the next couple weeks and aims to have a new chief named by March.