Johnson City Fire Chief David Bell recently announced three promotions within the department, which become effective Oct. 22.

Steve Alexander has been promoted to district chief and will remain assigned to A Shift. A 19-year veteran of the Johnson City Fire Department, Alexander has served as a firefighter, driver/engineer, and as a lieutenant. He holds Tennessee Certifications as a Fire Officer III, Fire Inspector, Fire Instructor, Incident Safety Officer, Haz-Mat Technician, AEMT, and CPR Instructor. He has served on numerous committees and teams during his career including the Medical QA/QI and Rope Rescue Team. District Chief William Sanders will move to C Shift.

