local news
By SARAH OWENS sowens@johnsoncitypress.com

Johnson City employees’ paychecks were delayed Friday by a lengthier time needed to review payroll, City Manager Cathy Ball said in a statement Friday.

According to Ball, while checks have traditionally been deposited Thursday evening or Friday morning, staff had to spend more time reviewing the payroll “due to the July 4th holiday and the ways in which that affected employee pay.”

