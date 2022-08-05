Johnson City employees’ paychecks were delayed Friday by a lengthier time needed to review payroll, City Manager Cathy Ball said in a statement Friday.
According to Ball, while checks have traditionally been deposited Thursday evening or Friday morning, staff had to spend more time reviewing the payroll “due to the July 4th holiday and the ways in which that affected employee pay.”
“This caused the file to be sent to the bank Thursday evening, which is later than normal. Many employees’ checks have now been deposited, and our bank has assured us that all employees whose financial institutions are on eastern standard time will receive direct deposits by 6 p.m. today,” Ball’s statement said.
Ball said the city transferred to a new software system in April and has been working “continuously to modify, improve and correct payroll issues.”
“We understand and share our employees’ frustrations,” Ball said.
The Press asked about the status of employee paychecks after an anonymous city employee reached out to bring attention to the delay.
Ball said the city has reassigned staff to “focus solely on successful implementation of the new software, with the highest priority being rectifying employee pay issues.”
Jonathan Roberts is a reporter and photographer for the Johnson City Press covering Health Care, Johnson City and Jonesborough. He is a member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, and has been with the Press since 2019.