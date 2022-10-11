The Johnson City Elks Lodge is asking for help from the community to honor the veterans laid to rest in Oak Hill Cemetery this holiday season.
Elks Lodge Secretary Lucille MacKenzie came up with the idea to bring Wreaths Across America to Oak Hill after visiting the cemetery and taking notice of the number of historical grave markers.
“This place to me is history,” MacKenzie said. “If you look at the sign, it was developed in 1870.”
Wreaths Across America is an annual, countrywide event honoring deceased veterans by placing a remembrance wreath on their grave.
Military historian Allen Jackson, who served as the site leader for the Wreaths Across America event held at the U.S. National Cemetery at Mountain Home for several years, will assist the Elks Lodge with the event at Oak Hill. Jackson has been instrumental in identifying the service of many of those buried in the cemetery.
According to Jackson’s research, there are roughly 300 veterans buried in Oak Hill. Of those 300, 17 died during their time of service.
“There are approximately 300 veteran graves that Mr. Jackson has been good enough to find so far, and we’re hoping to put a wreath in honor of each veteran that day,” MacKenzie said.
MacKenzie said the event is important, not only to honor the fallen, but to help teach the next generation about the sacrifices made by those who served.
“It’s a learning and teaching experience at the same time, because if I can get a parent to bring their daughter and son and to lay wreaths and to name the person that is being honored, which is part of the ceremony, that is going to teach them about respect,” MacKenzie said. “It is going to teach them about service.”
The Elks Lodge is looking for wreath donations from the community. Each wreath costs $15, and for every two wreaths purchased the lodge will receive a third wreath free of charge.
“For every two we sell, we get one free,” MacKenzie said. “So that’s a pretty good deal.”
In addition to wreath donations, the lodge is also searching for volunteers to lay the wreaths at each grave on Dec. 17 and help pick them back up in January.